Satisfied with options for the right side, Barros talks about Deyverson and Scarpa at Palmeiras

Palmeiras should not go looking for reinforcements to the right side. This Wednesday, Anderson Barros, the club’s football director, said he is satisfied with the options for the position, which currently has Marcos Rocha and Mayke. The manager also spoke about midfielder Gustavo Scarpa and forward Deyverson, both with a contract to expire in 2022.

“Today, our two full-backs meet expectations. We can remember the Libertadores final, when Mayke, after a period recovering from surgery, treated us exceptionally well and helped us achieve the third championship. As well as Marcos Rocha, who was fundamental. Our understanding is that we are very well served on the right side,” stated Anderson Barros.

Veteran Marcos Rocha stood out during the team’s season. In Libertadores alone, there were 10 matches and one goal scored, against Universidad Católica, which ensured the team’s classification for the quarterfinals of the tournament.

In addition, the manager was asked about the future of Scarpa and Deyverson, as the first has a contract until the end of the year and the second, until halfway through. Cautious, Barros preferred not to go into details about the subject at the moment.

“Palmeiras always tries to have these actions together with the athletes, in a very transparent way. But, before that, we have a priority, which is the Worlds, which takes place next month. At the moment, it is totally focused on this competition and the athletes are aware of that,” he commented.

Palmeiras’ assistant leader in the season, Scarpa shone last year and was marked by playing different roles in Abel Ferreira’s team. The player served his teammates on 22 opportunities. Striker Deyverson was responsible for scoring the club’s title goal in the Libertadores, against Flamengo.

While the situation for both athletes is not resolved, Palmeiras prepares for the dispute of the Club World Cup. The team will make its debut in the competition on February 8, at Al Nahyan Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. The opponent of the alviverde team will be defined by the confrontation between Monterrey, from Mexico, and Al Ahly, from Egypt.

