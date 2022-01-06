Saúde confirms 6th death from H3N2 in Mato Grosso do Sul; victim lived in Corumbá – Cities

74 years old, a resident of Corumbá, had hypertension and was hospitalized on the first day of 2022

Influenza immunizing ampoules. (Photo: Archive)

The SES (Secretary of State for Health) confirmed this Wednesday (5), the sixth death by H3N2 in Mato Grosso do Sul. It is an elderly 74 years old, resident of Corumbá, 422 kilometers from Campo Grande.

The elderly woman presented symptoms on December 29 of last year and was hospitalized on the first day of 2022. The victim who had hypertension died on January 2 at Hospital de Corumbá. All 6 deaths were analyzed by Lacen MS and confirmed for influenza.

The first death due to the disease occurred on December 21st in Campo Grande, a 21-year-old girl who was admitted to CRS Nova Bahia on December 20th, was transferred to the HRMS, but did not resist.

The second death was registered on Tuesday (28), also in Corumbá. This is a 76-year-old elderly woman who was hospitalized at Santa Casa de Corumbá. The third death occurred on 12/30 and it is a 55-year-old woman, resident of the city of Dourados, with symptoms onset on December 23, entering the UPA on December 27, coming to to die in the red area of ​​the unit on December 28th.

The fourth death from H3N2 in Mato Grosso do Sul is a 35-year-old woman, resident of Campo Grande. The first symptoms started on December 29th. The fifth death was confirmed by the SES (State Health Department) yesterday (4). A 71-year-old woman who lived in Dourados, 251 kilometers from Campo Grande, died on the last day of the year.

The SES advises the population that those who did not take their vaccine, look for a health facility to be vaccinated and follow the biosafety recommendations such as the use of masks, hand hygiene and avoid crowding.