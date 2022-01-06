SBT empties First Impacto team to get newspaper at noon

Not even SBT executives believe that SBT Notícias will last more than three weeks on air. Fearing that the new newscast will be canceled at the end of January, as its sale was only released for the first month of this year, the channel decided that it will not even promote investments to make the project’s debut. With his debut confirmed for the 10th, Darlisson Dutra will only have redeployed collaborators from Primeira Impacto and SBT Brasil — the journalist by Dudu Camargo and Marcão do Povo was practically emptied for the arrival of the new format.

The report of pop tv found that the main reporters for the new newscast will be Fernanda Trigueiro and Daniele Brandi, who until then produced content exclusively for the morning. The duo will also have the reinforcement of Mônica Simões — she is known by the public for her coverage of amenities in the 2013 version of SBT Notícias, which lasted only two months on the air and was under the command of Neila Medeiros. In recent months, she had been working as a freelance reporter for other news programs on Silvio Santos’ channel.

The investment will be nil even among professionals who work behind the scenes. The station selected Carlos Nunes Júnior, known internally as Carlão, to be the editor-in-chief of the lunchtime journalist. He will accumulate the new role with the position of executive editor of SBT Brasil — the journalist was responsible for making the initial assembly of the newscast. The technical team for the news will be the same as the one from Bom dia & Cia, which will now be broadcast entirely live. Currently, the children’s program is recorded from 1pm.

The new version of SBT Notícias will not have police appeal and should bring to the public a purposeful and reflective vision of the day’s themes, without appealing and police content. Informally, the project team has been told that it will need to average at least 3 points in its first month to stay online after January. The index, despite being lower than that registered by the band currently, would be enough for the impact on the average day to be offset by the increase in billing for the hour — which currently has no breaks.