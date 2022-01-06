SBT journalist presents ‘impressive recovery’ after cardiac arrest · TV News

Hospitalized after suffering a live cardiac arrest, journalist Rafael Silva showed an “impressive recovery”. According to information released this Wednesday (5), the expectation of doctors is that the anchor of TV Alterosa, affiliated with SBT in Minas Gerais, leave the CTI (Intensive Care Center) in the next few hours.

“He’s talking, in that way we like to see it. He’s already fine, he got up, even to go to the bathroom. He’s talking to his family and the doctors. Everything indicates that tomorrow, according to the doctors, he’ll go to his room “, explained Kadu Lopes, journalist of the affiliate, in Alterosa Alerta.

During the TV news, Lopes reported the reaction of the presenter’s brother: “O Giordano [Silva] He is very happy, he talked to us in a way that was quite different from what he had arrived here [após o acidente]. Thank God, in a short time, his recovery [Rafael] it’s impressive”.

“In a short time, about 48 hours, Rafael was already talking, talking to many people at the hospital. We bring this news with a heart full of hope. Everything indicates that our brother, God willing, will soon be here with us again,” added Lopes.

The journalist also reaffirmed that doctors ruled out any relationship between the sudden illness and the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, applied in Silva last week.

Check the placement: