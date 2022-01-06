Schedule for the offering of Eletrobras shares, expansion plans of d1000 and Grupo Mateus; Braskem and more news

The corporate news this Thursday (06) highlights Gol (GOLL4), which registered a 15.2% increase in demand for the company’s flights in the fourth quarter of 2022. In addition, Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) reported that capital increase in the amount of R$4.8 billion approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting lost effect.

The Mateus Group (GMAT3) and d1000 (DMVF3) announced their respective expansion plans for this year.

Rede D’Or (RDOR3) reported that its affiliate Hospital Proncor acquired a 100% stake in Hospital Santa Marina.

already the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) said that the offering of Eletrobras shares (ELET3;ELET6) will be held in mid-March and that the pricing of the state-owned shares, within the capitalization process, will be made in April.

Check out the highlights:

Gol (GOLL4) released its operational preview December showing that total demand (measured per passenger kilometer transported, in its English acronym, RPK) advanced 15.2% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2020.

The offer (seat kilometer offered, ASK) advanced 13% between October and December compared to the same period in 2020.

The occupancy rate in the fourth quarter, in turn, increased 1.6 percentage points, to 82.6%, while departures rose 22.3% and total seats grew 19.8%.

In addition, Gol informed the conclusion of the corporate reorganization that resulted in the transfer of all common shares issued by the company held by the Fundo de Investimento em Participações Volluto to the Mobi fund, a vehicle wholly owned by the company’s controlling shareholders, as well as the transfer of 10,846,688 preferred shares issued by the company, owned by PATH (Panamerican Air Transportation Holding) to PATH-Brazil LLC, a vehicle that is also fully owned by the Company’s controlling shareholders.

According to information supplied by Bloomberg, Braskem’s controlling shareholders have defined the banks that will coordinate a subsequent offer of preferred shares of the company, which could move around R$ 8.3 billion, people with knowledge of the matter pointed out to the agency. The plan is to carry out the follow-on by the end of January, people said.

Carrefour (CRFB3)

Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) informed yesterday (5) that the capital increase in the amount of R$ 4.8 billion approved at the EGM had no effect.

The increase was conditional on the publication of the IR reform bill, which did not appear in the DOU until December 31, 2021.

Matthew Group (GMAT3)

Grupo Mateus (GMAT3) broke the record for openings for the second consecutive year, with 44 new stores in 2021.

With the openings in December, Grupo Mateus ended 2021 with 202 stores in operation, 61 retail stores, 42 cash-and-carry stores and 99 electronic stores.

For 2022, the company remains optimistic with a bold plan of expansion, in six states in the Northeast Region (Bahia, Pernambuco, Paraíba, Alagoas, Sergipe and Rio Grande do Norte).

XP sees the statement as positive and in line with expectations, as they had a forecast of 40 openings for the year in the model. “We reiterate our purchase recommendation for the paper and target price of R$ 10 per share”, he points out.

The d1000 (DMVF3) expects to open 10 stores and expand 20 in 2022. The company said it has finalized the expected expansion plan for 2021, with the opening of 30 new stores, 26 by the third quarter and 4 over the fourth quarter of 2021.

“In the same way that the openings are a strong lever for the network’s sales growth, all the expansions

carried out in recent years have also confirmed equally great potential for increasing sales, with investments smaller than those required in store openings and significant returns in the short term”, highlighted the company in a statement.

The company emphasized that the projections presented are estimates and, therefore, do not constitute a promise of performance (positive or negative), so that they may be revised. Any updates to the indicators will be disclosed to the market together with the quarterly financial results and annual financial statements, he highlighted.

XP highlights seeing the announcement as positive: “although it differs from our estimates (opening of 40 stores in 2022), it should require less investment and a lower level of pre-operational expenses”, he says. Analysts reiterate a neutral recommendation, with a target price of R$7.50 per share.

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) said that the Eletrobras share offering will be held in mid-March and that the pricing of the state-owned shares, within the capitalization process, will be made in April.

The schedule was presented by BNDES at the public hearing on Eletrobras’ privatization process.

The extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to discuss the privatization of Eletrobras should take place in February, according to the schedule presented by Leonardo Mandelblatt, head of the BNDES’ Corporate Structuring and Divestment department.

Rede D’Or (RDOR3)

Rede D’Or reported that, this Wednesday (5), its affiliate Hospital Proncor acquired a 100% stake in Hospital Santa Marina.

The firm value is R$25 million, from which net debt will be deducted.

Hospital Santa Marina is a hospital located in the city of Campo Grande, State of Mato Grosso do Sul, with 30 beds, and will be part of the expansion strategy of Hospital Proncor, located in the same city and acquired in 2021 by Rede D’Or.

Raízen (RAIZ4) concluded the acquisition of renewable energy generation assets and formation of a joint venture with the Gera Group, Raízen-Gera.

JV Raízen-Gera complements the company’s Energy & Renewables products and services platform, reinforcing its leadership position in the process of transition and decarbonization of the global energy matrix, through the expansion of the offer of cleaner, renewable and sustainable energy.

Equatorial (EQTL3)

Equatorial (EQTL3) confirmed the Public Offer for Acquisition of Shares (OPA) of the State Electricity Distribution Company – CEEE-D. The bid auction is scheduled for February 11th.

BBM Logistics

BBM Logística announced that yesterday (5) the minutes of the extraordinary general meeting, held on December 1st, through which the merger of Transeich Armazéns Gerais was approved, was registered with the Paraná Board of Trade – JUCEPAR.

As BBM holds the entire share capital of Transeich, the merger will be carried out without a capital increase in BBM.

