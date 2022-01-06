School renames building that honored author of Harry Potter, accused of transphobia

British school decided to remove the name of the writer JK Rowling from one of its buildings and rename it, due to the controversial opinions of the author of the famous Harry Potter saga on issues of transsexuality, which earned her accusations of transphobia.

The Boswells School in Chelmsford, East England, which caters to students ages 11 to 18, explained that it changed the name of the building to Holmes, in honor of Olympic gold medalist Kelly Holmes, two-time Athens-2004 Athletics Champion .

“At Boswells School, we promote an inclusive and democratic school community where we encourage students to develop as self-reliant and independent citizens,” said director Stephen Mansell.

At the end of 2021, “we reviewed and changed the name of one of our homes, following numerous requests from students and staff, as well as a school-wide vote,” he added. In a July newsletter, the center said its six buildings were named after “highlighted British citizens.”

“However, after numerous requests from students and staff, we are revising the name of our red house ‘Rowling’ in light of JK Rowling’s comments and opinions on transgender people,” he explained.

The British writer is embroiled in controversy with the transgender community over her belief that women’s rights based on sex must be protected.

The dispute began in 2020, when the author tweeted against using the phrase “people who menstruate” instead of just women.

The message has generated distance from some of the stars of the Harry Potter films, including its protagonist, Daniel Radcliffe, who tweeted an apology on his behalf, and Emma Watson, who has long been feminist activism.

Rowling denies being transphobic and revealed in November that she received death threats for her statements.

