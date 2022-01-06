Secretary of Health says that micron will advance in a few weeks in MG – Gerais

According to the Secretary of State for Health, cases of flu should fall in the coming weeks (photo: Fbio Marchetto/Governo de Minas)

The Health Secretary of Minas Gerais, Fbio Baccheretti, said this Wednesday (5/1) that the pandemic scenario should get worse, however, there should be no panic. In an interview with Rdio Itatiaia, he evaluated the current worrying health scenario in view of the high rate of flu conditions, in addition to the cases of COVID-19, with the appearance of the micron variant as well, and the viral co-infection of both respiratory symptoms with the so-called “Flurone ”.

The admission rates should not be influenced, according to him, thanks to the vaccination and the lower lethality of the circulating variant. “The micron is the most dominant variant in the state. It is a matter of a few weeks, and it is already known that it is less serious, apart from vaccination. So, it is believed that there will not be a change in pressure on hospital beds. There is this pressure because of the flu, but it will get better, just a matter of time.” “But the cases of COVID will increase a lot, because of the micron, but not related to hospitalization. When we look at South Africa, which was the first country that had an increase in cases, we noticed a significant drop in the increase in cases new ones, so it’s already peaked and passed the same way. It’s just a matter of time. Here it’s going to happen too, with a big increase, peaking and then falling.”

Fbio Baccheretti also left a message for the population: “If someone doesn’t want to be hospitalized, they don’t want to die, vaccinate and, for now, mask and hand hygiene. It is impressive how people insist on not taking the vaccine, even with clear data that we have. And the micron is very infectious. So, those who have not been vaccinated are at even greater risk right now, because the micron spreads much faster, because the chance of that person becoming infected is much greater.”

In addition, given the large number of flu cases, the Health Secretary of Minas Gerais also explained the advance in the seasonality of the flu, which is already expected annually. He also stated that the number of cases is expected to decrease in the coming weeks. “This flu is always expected in February and March. There is really an increase in flu cases at this time, but it is worth mentioning that there has been no change in terms of lethality. Influenza is not killing or hospitalizing more patients than expected in other times that it also appeared.”

“So, it is important for us to take this care, remember that the care of masks and hand hygiene are valid for COVID and Influenza. And our expectation is that, like all seasonality, a month of great suffering from respiratory illness from the flu, it comes strong, peaks and starts to decline. So, it’s a matter of a few weeks. The number of flu in society will decrease in the population and the pressure, especially on the UPAs, will drop a lot.”

Also in an interview with Rdio Itatiaia, Fbio Baccheretti commented on the cases of co-infection under investigation in Minas Gerais, the so-called “Flurona”. For him, the paintings do not present a risk. “We currently have six cases of co-infection under investigation, of Influenza and COVID, that doesn’t worry us too much. Obviously, the virus has never been studied so much and, in view of that, we have been studying and realizing the relationship not only of Influenza with COVID, but of other viruses with COVID as well.”

“We have six suspected cases. But it’s just a matter of time. We will have cases of co-infection, but we are not seeing a relationship between the co-infection and the severity of the cases. That leaves us calm. Both have vaccines. The population of Minas Gerais, the target public is 85 % with two doses. In other words, the co-infection should not generate a change in the state’s hospitalization situation.”

Finally, the Health secretary stated that the expectation is that new restrictions will not be necessary, as, according to Fbio Baccheretti, the state trusts “a lot in vaccination” and believes that it will go through this increase in cases without an increase in deaths.