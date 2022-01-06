See how much your IPVA will be in 2022. Is it worth splitting it up?

The Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA), charged by the state finance secretariats, is starting to enter Brazilians’ budgets.

In São Paulo, the agency released the calendar for the installments. Whoever pays in cash can get a 9% discount on the total amount.

The values ​​depend on the year of manufacture of the vehicle and the IPVA Range, a number that can be found on the Registration Certificate. To consult the value, it is necessary to enter the State Secretariat website with a valid Vehicle Certificate and Licensing.

Considering the IPVA data in São Paulo, the cheapest value is R$ 54.96, while the most expensive is R$ 527,493.20. In the state, owners of cars, vans, pickup trucks, buses, minibuses or motorcycles who pay a single quota until February or pay the amount in up to five installments get a 5% discount.

In Rio de Janeiro, rates range from 0.5% to 4%. The values ​​of used vehicles are updated according to the Fipe Table. New cars use the invoice price.

For those who have the amount available for payment in cash, the savings can make a difference in the budget.

Check the complete IPVA payment schedule in the State of São Paulo

Portion Single Quota * 1st Installment or Single Quota** 2nd Installment** 3rd Installment** 4th Installment** 5th Installment** end of plate Maturity Maturity Maturity Maturity Maturity Maturity 1 Jan 10 Feb 10 10/mar. 11/Apr. 11/May 10/jun. two 11/jan. 11/Feb. 11/mar. 12/Apr. 12/May 13/jun. 3 12/Jan. 14/Feb. 14/Mar. 13/Apr. May 13 14/jun. 4 Jan. 13 15/Feb. 15/Mar. April 14 16/May 15/jun. 5 Jan 14 Feb 16 16/Mar. 18/Apr. 17/May 20/jun. 6 17/Jan. 17/Feb. 17/Mar. 19/Apr. May 18 21/jun. 7 Jan 18 Feb 18th March 18 20/Apr. 19/May 22/jun. 8 19/Jan. 21/Feb. 21/Mar. 22/Apr. May 20 23/jun. 9 Jan 20 22/Feb. 22/Mar. 25/Apr. May 23 24/Jun. 0 21/Jan. Feb 23 23/mar. 26/Apr. 24/May 27/jun. Source: São Paulo State Finance Department * with 9% discount ** with 5% discount

Is it worth paying in cash or in installments?

Financial educator educator Aline Soaper indicates that, for those who manage to save their 13th salary, they can use it as payment for expenses at the beginning of the year.

“Those who don’t have debts can set aside a portion of the 13th for consumption in general, such as holiday parties and gifts, for example. But it is important to save a part of the money for those larger expenses at the beginning of the year, such as IPVA, IPTU and school fees, which are always extra expenses and should be considered”, says Soaper.

In 2022, owners of cars, vans, pickup trucks, buses, minibuses and motorcycles can pay in up to five installments during the first months of the year. The option is more suitable for those who want to reduce the weight on the monthly budget, even if they have to give up a discount.

Thinking of other payment possibilities, some companies such as autotech Zul+ allow installment payments in up to 12 installments, upon payment of charges. “In installments with the government, the IPVA will only be paid at the end of the last installment. With the app, the driver pays 12 installments and Zul+ pays the tax in full together with the Department of Finance. Thus, the IPVA will be regularized”, explains the content director of Zul+, Lucas Palma.

In addition to São Paulo, vehicle owners in São Paulo (SP), Paraná (PR) and Santa Catarina (SC) can also use the service.

