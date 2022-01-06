See how the BBB winners are doing today – Zoeira

With each new edition of Big Brother Brazil (BBB) characters from the most watched house in Brazil multiply and will be part of the main media news for three months. Good guys, bad guys, players and everything else in the middle of a cash prize contest. However, every year, a question arises: how are the past winners of the reality show.

While some choose to remain anonymous, others bet on fame as a way to multiply the prize. The most recent winner, for example, Juliette Freire, released an album, has more than 30 million followers on social networks and continues to be one of the main influencers in the country.

Before the start of the 22nd edition of the program, which is one of the most talked about issues due to speculation, we put together a special list with all the winners of the reality show. What are they doing today? How did you invest the prize? Check it out below:

Kleber Bambam – BBB 1 Winner

Bambam was the first winner of Big Brother Brasil, soon after conquering the public for his charisma and for the funny relationship with the Maria Eugênia doll, mounted while in confinement. At the time, the prize in dispute was smaller than the current one, but the winner bet on a supply and sporting goods store and became a bodybuilder.

Currently, Kleber Bambam has a YouTube channel, where he publishes videos on the gym and how he became a bodybuilder.

Rodrigo Cowboy – BBB 2 Winner

While the first winner allocated the prize to other works, Cowboy, who won the second edition of the reality show, lost part of the amount due to unsuccessful investments.

The ex-BBB, who also lost money in the purchase of calves, was arrested in 2007 after becoming suspected of embezzlement at the Festa do Peão de Barretos. To leave prison, he paid around R$30,000.

He currently lives in the countryside, in the interior of São Paulo, where he lives with his wife and son.

Dhomini Ferreira – BBB 3 Winner

Dhomini, who won the BBB, also gained space in the media due to his relationship with Sabrina Sato within the reality show. Champion, abroad he tried to follow in music, as a singer, forming a duo with his friend Dhoni.

Without success, he also tried to write, launching the book ‘Can leave, I can tell’ and even promoted courses based on personal history.

Today, Dhomini is married to Adriana and, together, they promote tourist attractions in Chapada dos Veadeiros, in Goiás.

Aparecida dos Santos – BBB 4 Winner

Cida, as she became known during her time at BBB, lost her entire reality show award right after being a guarantor for a former advisor and taking out loans.

With no steady job, she entered the confectionery business and sells cakes with her husband, which helps her maintain the house where she lives, in Rio de Janeiro.

Jean Wyllys – BBB 5 Winner

Jean Wyllys decided to bet on his political career soon after leaving the BBB. In the most watched house in Brazil, he was a close friend of Grazi Massafera and won the public’s affection for his strong positions.

Jean currently lives in Berlin, where he left after receiving death threats in 2019, but has already been a federal deputy for the PSOL in Rio de Janeiro.

Mara Viana – BBB 6 Winner

Mara used part of the prize amount to buy the Dallas Pousada, in Porto Seguro, Bahia. In addition, he paid for the treatment of his daughter, who was suffering from paralysis.

Today, Mara, who used to be a nursing assistant, completed a degree in Theology and started the Faculty of Psychology.

Diego Alemão – BBB 7 Winner

Diego Gasques, known by the nickname ‘Alemão’ within the BBB, was already a businessman. Upon receiving the hefty prize, he decided to invest in a construction company, as well as in attending social events.

However, the ex-BBB’s story is not only successful: he was arrested in Curitiba in 2020, shortly after being involved in a car accident. In addition, he tried a political career in 2014 but failed to get elected.

Rafinha – BBB 8 Winner

Little is known about Rafael Ribeiro, or Rafinha. He even applied the prize money and has owned a tattoo parlor since 2014.

Max Porto – BBB 9 Winner

Visual artist, Max Porto continues to invest in the field, making sculptures and coordinating a school for children and adults. The enterprise has courses in game programming, modeling, drawings, etc.

However, his career in the media was not far behind either. He currently has a video channel on Youtube and has already offered consultancy to people who want to join Big Brother Brazil.

Marcelo Dourado – BBB 10 Winner

Marcelo Dourado even participated in the 4th edition of BBB, but would only become champion in 2010, after entering confinement for the second time.

Now, still reaping the rewards of the amount acquired in the program, he is a jiu-jitsu champion, dividing his time between his martial art and work as a businessman.

Maria Melillo – BBB 11 Winner

Maria enchanted the audience at BBB for being one of the most devoted characters on the show, giving herself as much as possible to the narratives. After leaving, she even embarked on an initial career as an actress, participating in the soap opera ‘Insensato Coração’.

Today, in addition to supporting her mother undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, she makes appearances as an ex-BBB at events.

Fael Cordeiro – BBB 12 Winner

The champion of the 12th edition of the reality show owns a training center for agronomists.

The line followed by him, even, had already become clear after leaving the BBB. At the time, Fael used part of the winnings to buy two farms.

Fernanda Keulla – BBB 13 Winner

There are many cases of BBB participants who left their homes and started participating in TV programs, right? In the case of Fernanda Keulla, winner of the 13th edition, this was the path taken.

The young woman left her career as a lawyer to continue as a presenter and model, even joining the ‘Video Show’ team. Currently, she is one of the reporters for Big Brother Brasil and still runs programs at Multishow.

Vanessa Mesquita – BBB 14 Winner

Veterinarian Vanessa Mesquita became an ambassador for a supplement store and, in addition, started her Marketing college.

Today, already graduated, she runs the Pet Van Institute, which supports the animal cause by carrying out rescues and care.

Cézar Lima – BBB 15 Winner

Cézar even tried, but was unable to pursue his career as a singer. Lacking success, he became youtuber.

The ex-BBB also became a financial investment consultant, applying training in Law and Economics.

Emily Araújo – BBB 17 Winner

Full of controversies, the champion of the 17th BBB also tried, like many other characters in the program, a career in fictional productions on Rede Globo. However, it did not have enough opening for that.

Today, the young woman accumulates work as a presenter, in addition to maintaining her profile as an influencer on social media.

Gleici Damasceno – BBB 18 Winner

For Gleici the path was also similar, but with more acceptance than Emily. Leaving aside her career as a psychologist established in Rio Branco, Acre, she has been betting on the media face.

Still in 2021, she was one of the members of ‘No Limite’, TV Globo’s resistance reality show, while also continuing training to pursue a career as an actress.

Paula Von Sperling – BBB 19 Winner

Winner of one of the less commented editions of the program, Paula has already revealed that she spent all the money for the Big Brother Brazil award.

Currently, she is still in Law, a profession she was already working on even before joining the reality show. On social networks, it accumulates partnerships with brands, but continues to be the target of controversy due to prejudiced speeches.

Thelma Assis – BBB 20 Winner

For physician Thelma Assis, the choice was to apply the entire BBB 20 award in economic investments. Still, the member of the anonymous group has entered the world of fame and continues to make appearances on global programs.

During the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, announced during her participation on BBB, Thelma was frequently used as a consultant in some of the network’s programs.

Juliette Freire – BBB 21

Big Brother Brazil’s biggest “success case”, Juliette has already left the show with a career established as a digital influencer, with more than 30 million followers on Instagram. In the final, disputed between her, Fiuk and Camilla de Lucas, the girl from Paraíba left the program with the approval of more than 90% of the public.

Currently, she is investing in her musical career, having already released an EP produced by the singer Anitta. The two are even members of the same company and share ties of friendship.