See how the vaccination of children against Covid will work | Vaccines

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The start date for the application of the doses has not yet been announced. According to the ministry, the first batch of pediatric vaccines should arrive in the country on the next 13th. Distribution to the states will begin the following day, if the schedule is met.

See, below, how the vaccination of children in Brazil will be:

When will children’s vaccinations start? What will be the order of vaccination? Will it be necessary to take a prescription to vaccinate a child? What will the interval between doses be? Is the vaccine safe for children? Will children receive the same dose of vaccine as adults? Will the children need a booster dose? Will children only be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine? What happens if the child turns 12 between the first and second dose? Will children be able to receive the Covid vaccine on the same day as another vaccine on the children’s calendar? How should the vaccine be given?

THE Ministry of Health did not give an exact date, but the forecast is that this audience start being immunized from January 2022. By the end of this month, it is estimated that 3.7 million doses will arrive in the country in three flights, one a week. According to the government, the planned schedule is:

January 13: first flight with 1.248 million doses;

January 20: second flight with 1.248 million doses;

January 27: third flight with 1.248 million doses.

The folder informed that it has ordered “more than 20 million pediatric vaccines from Pfizer” – which would be enough for the first dose, but not to complete the vaccination cycle. According to the IBGE, Brazil has around 20.5 million children in this age group.

2. What will be the order of vaccination?

Vaccination will be carried out by age group (from the oldest to the youngest), with priority given to those with comorbidity or permanent disability and to quilombola and indigenous children.

3. Will I need to take a prescription to vaccinate a child?

Do not. The Ministry of Health advises parents to “seek the prior recommendation of a doctor before immunization” – but will not require a prescription to apply the vaccine.

Written authorization is only required if there is no parent or guardian present at the time the child is vaccinated.

4. What will the interval between doses be?

The ministry said that the doses will be applied with an interval of eight weeks – a period longer than provided for in the package insert, of three weeks.

5. Is the vaccine safe for children?

Yea. Experts interviewed by Anvisa and who spoke during the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children considered that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

“The burden of disease [Covid-19] is not despicable. The mortality of these children in this age group is high – higher than any other vaccine in the children’s calendar, where we do not hesitate to recommend vaccines for children in this age group”, said Renato Kfouri, president of the Department of Immunizations of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics and director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm).

“Only Covid-19, in this population in particular – children and teenagers – kills more than all the diseases in the children’s calendar added together annually”, reinforced Kfouri.

Ana Escobar: ‘The whole world already knows that the vaccine is safe for children’

“We say that only 0.4% of deaths occur in children under 20, but 0.4% of 600,000 deaths are more than 2,500 children and adolescents who lost their lives to Covid. In two years, this total of deaths is greater than the entire children’s calendar,” said the doctor.

“If we add up all the deaths from whooping cough, diarrhea, measles, flu, meningitis, they don’t add up to 1,500 per year. Covid-19 is a vaccine-preventable disease that kills most of our children,” he concluded.

1 of 3 Photo shows orange-labeled syringes for administering Pfizer’s vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 in Chicago, USA, on December 11th. — Photo: Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo shows syringes with orange labels for applying Pfizer’s vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years in Chicago, USA, on December 11th. — Photo: Nam Y. Huh/AP

The infectologist Rosana Richtmann, from the Brazilian Society of Infectology, recalled that, in the United States, more than 5 million doses of the vaccine have been applied to children aged 5 to 11 years, “with the safety within what we want in relation to this vaccine,” he stated.

“There are more than 2,500 children and adolescents that we have lost in our country, a great impact of this disease on this population. I see the coming of a vaccine in terms of protection for these children as excellent”, reinforced Richtmann.

Physician Luiz Vicente Ribeiro, from the Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Phthisiology, also recalled that Covid-19 can cause Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (P-SIM), which can kill.

“We are aware of the risks associated with the manifestation of SIM in children, which represents a very relevant health problem that also caused a considerable number of deaths in our country”, he pointed out.

“So, in relation to the risk and benefit comparison of incorporating Pfizer’s messenger RNA vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, we consider that the benefits actually outweigh the risks of incorporating this vaccine into the calendar of children,” he said.

6. Will children receive the same dose of vaccine as adults?

2 of 3 Pfizer vaccine vials in pediatric version (orange) and from 12 years old (purple) — Photo: Tobias Schwarz/AFP Pfizer vaccine vials in pediatric version (orange) and from 12 years old (purple) — Photo: Tobias Schwarz/AFP

No. The vaccine will be given in two doses and 21 days apart – just like in adults – but the dosage, a composition and the concentration of pediatric vaccine are different from that of adults.

THE vial of vaccine for children will also have a different color. that applied in adults, to help health professionals when administering the vaccine.

Covid-19 vaccination of children: see what is known and what is in practice in the world

See details in the table or in the image below:

Pfizer vaccine for children and adults: differences CHARACTERISTICS CHILDREN FROM 5 TO 11 YEARS PEOPLE 12 YEARS OR OLDER Dose 10 µg (micrograms) 30 µg (micrograms) Volume 0.2 ml 0.3 ml mRNA concentration 0.1mg / mL 0.5 mg / mL Servings per bottle 10 doses 6 doses amount of thinner 1.3 ml 1.8 ml Storage 10 weeks (about 2 and a half months) at 2°C to 8°C 1 month at 2°C to 8°C

3 of 3 — Photo: Reproduction/Anvisa — Photo: Reproduction/Anvisa

7. Will the children need a booster dose?

The general manager of Medicines and Biological Products at Anvisa, Gustavo Mendes, informed that there is still no data to say whether the booster dose will be needed for children.

“We will monitor over time, as vaccination progresses,” he said.

8. Will children only be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine?

Yea, as the vaccine is the only one approved in Brazil for this public.

9. What happens if the child turns 12 between the first and second dose?

According to Anvisa, the child should receive the pediatric dose also in the second dose, even if it turns 12 between the first and second dose.

10. Will children be able to receive the Covid vaccine on the same day as another vaccine on the children’s calendar?

As a precaution, Anvisa recommended that there be a minimum time of 15 days between the application of Covid’s vaccine and others from the children’s calendar.

11. How should the vaccine be administered?

The agency has released guidelines on how the vaccine should be given to children aged 5 to 11 years. See the main ones:

The vaccination of children must be done only after complete training of the health teams that will apply the vaccine. This is because, the agency said, the vast majority of adverse events after vaccination occur due to the application of an inadequate dose and the wrong preparation of the product according to the age group. The vaccination of children must be done in a specific environment and separate from adult vaccination and warm and safe for children. In vaccination in isolated communities – in indigenous villages, for example – the immunization of children should take place, whenever possible, on days apart from the adults. At Vaccination rooms for Covid-19 in children should be exclusive for the application of this vaccine. If there is not the necessary infrastructure for this separation, they should be adopted measures to avoid vaccination errors. For precaution, Covid-19 vaccine cannot be given together with other vaccines in the children’s calendar.. The minimum interval between Covid’s vaccine and others should be 15 days. Vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years at drive-thru stations should be avoided. Children must be welcomed and remain at the vaccination site for at least 20 minutes after applying the vaccine, for observation. Health professionals should inform parents or guardians, before applying the vaccine, about the main symptoms expected after vaccination– pain, swelling and redness at the injection site, fever, fatigue, headache, chills, muscle or joint pain, in addition to swollen lymph nodes in the armpit of the vaccinated arm. Parents or guardians should seek medical attention if the child experiences, after vaccination: sudden chest pain, shortness of breath or palpitations. the health professional must show parents or guardians, before applying the vaccine, that the vaccine is Covid-19 – with an orange colored bottle, dose of 0.2mL, containing 10 µg (micrograms) of the vaccine, specific for children between 5 and 11 years old. The syringe that will be used is 1 mL. Anvisa recommends a communication plan on the color differences between the bottles products, including the use of social networks and more visual than textual strategies. It should also be taken into account that there may be similar vials of other childhood vaccines on the market. – which can lead to an error or change in the application. Children who turn 12 years old between the first and second dose should receive the second pediatric dose of the vaccine. Effectiveness studies must be maintained for this age group.

Anvisa also emphasized that non-pharmacological preventive measures against Covid-19 – such as social distancing, hand washing and hygiene and the use of masks – are still recommended.