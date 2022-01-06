See how to take Covid test at stations, pharmacies and laboratories in São Paulo – 01/05/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

With the holiday season, the flu epidemic and the increase in Covid cases, the demand for tests that identify the coronavirus infection grew. Therefore, patients have found it difficult to schedule an appointment at pharmacies and laboratories in the city of São Paulo.

Report from leaf showed that positive tests rose again during the holiday season, according to the monitoring of Abrafarma (an association that brings together large pharmaceutical chains).

The total number of positives jumped from 524 on December 1st, when 10,000 tests were taken, to 5,334 on December 29, when there were 31,332 tests — equivalent to 5% and 17% of the total, respectively. The survey covers 3,000 pharmacies in the country.

The population has been looking to establishments mainly in search of RT-PCR and antigen tests, which identify the virus at the time of infection, and serological tests, which show whether the person already has antibodies. There is doubt, however, which is the most suitable.

The infectious disease specialist Jamal Suleiman, from Instituto Emílio Ribas, points out that the important thing is still mass testing. Both antigen tests and RT-PCRs, which identify the active virus, have a high degree of accuracy, says the doctor.

Suleiman reminds, however, that each test is suitable for a time of symptoms, and this needs to be taken into account when choosing for the exams to fulfill their role.

“Both [PCR e antígeno] are high sensitivity tests. In view of the symptoms and the length of the history, one or the other is chosen”, he explains.

Physician André Ricardo Ribas Freitas, professor of epidemiology at the São Leopoldo Mandic School of Medicine, says that the RT-PCR tests are indicated for asymptomatic and symptomatic people, while the antigens are only for those who have already developed symptoms. Freitas says that the tests should be done as soon as the symptoms start, since the tests are highly sensitive.

“If the person had an exhibition and is going to visit the grandmother, for example, she has to wait five days after the last exposure and the appropriate test is the PCR. at least five days”, explains the professor, referring to those who do not have symptoms.

Tests that assess the existence of antibodies are not recommended to check whether or not the person was infected by the disease, says the epidemiologist. They are useful to know if the person has had contact with the virus.

“Serology tests are practically not recommended, as we have a large part of the population that has either been infected or has been vaccinated, so their use is quite restricted. It would have to be someone who has had symptoms for more than eight days and didn’t get vaccinated,” he says.

Understand below how they work and how much tests for Covid available in the city of São Paulo cost:

PHARMACIES

What tests are offered? Pharmacies do rapid antigen tests to see if a person is infected at the time of testing.

They are available in “swab” mode, in which a cotton swab is introduced through the nose for sample collection, and orally. Some antigen tests also combine testing for Covid-19 and influenza A and B in the same product.

Also offered is the PCR-Lamp, a type of test that can be purchased online and delivered at home. In this modality, the person collects about 5 ml of saliva and the responsible company searches for the sample and sends the result over the internet within 24 hours.

Drugstores also provide IgM antibody tests, those produced at the beginning of the infection, and IgG, which appear in the late stage of the disease. This type of test indicates whether the patient has already been or is infected.

How much? Antigen tests generally vary between R$90 and R$110 in pharmacies in the city of São Paulo.

Antibodies, on the other hand, cost an average of R$80.

The PCR-Lamp is available for around R$130.

When are results available? As they are quick tests, both antigen and serological tests are ready in about 15 minutes.

The PCR-Lamp takes about a day to produce results, from the moment the material is collected by the responsible company.

How is scheduling done? At the pharmacies of the major chains in São Paulo, scheduling is done through their website. Only a few units make appointments over the phone — getting a test run without an appointment is a matter of luck.

How long does it take to get an appointment? Varies. Before New Year’s parties it was easier to get an appointment for the same day. It’s still possible, but difficult.

With the increase in demand as a result of Christmas and New Year’s, the average waiting time in the city of São Paulo increased from 2 to 5 days.

LABORATORIES

What tests are offered? Labs offer RT-PCR tests, which are known to identify the virus more accurately when it is still active in the body. This is considered the gold standard test for Covid-19 infections.

In this test, the sample is collected using a cotton swab in the nose and often also in the throat.

Another type of test offered is the saliva RT-PCR, which is performed using a saliva sample ranging from 2 ml to 5 ml, on average. In this format the sensitivity is slightly less than when done through the nasopharynx. It is also used to find out if the person is infected at the time of testing.

In addition to these, as well as pharmacies, laboratories offer antigen tests in addition to a variety of antibody tests.

Apart from the IgG and IgM tests, the main ones offered by the laboratories are total antibodies, which show whether the person has already had Covid-19, and neutralizing antibodies (those that can block the action of the virus).

Do I need to schedule? In most labs, yes. In some, it is enough to arrive at the unit’s opening hours and wait for order of arrival. Most of them also offer home care.

When are results available? Varies. An antigen test is ready in about 15 minutes. The result of RT-PCR, in some laboratories, can come out in up to four hours. In others, you have to wait 72 hours to access the report.

Antibody test results also vary by location: they take, on average, between 24 hours and five days, depending on the type of test.

How much? The traditional RT-PCR, made with the “swab”, can be found for values ​​ranging from R$ 178 to R$ 385 in the city of São Paulo. There are even drive-thru options, in which it is not necessary to get out of the car to take the exam.

The saliva PCR is available for sale by laboratories for R$ 120.

The price of antibody tests varies by type. Those that identify IgG and IgM antibodies can be found for prices ranging on average from R$98 to R$189. Total antibodies range from R$139 to R$152, while neutralizing antibodies from R$128 to BRL 210.

The antigen test, on the other hand, is found for values ​​that vary on average from R$88 to R$200.

If the patient has an insurance plan and a medical request, the exam can be paid by the health plan. In these cases, it is recommended to get informed before scheduling and carrying out the test.

Prices were quoted in five laboratories in São Paulo.

SUS

Who can take Covid in the public network of the city of São Paulo? According to the Municipal Health Department, RT-PCR tests are indicated for symptomatic patients between the first and eighth day of symptoms. After this period, the patient will be given a serological test, which indicates the presence of antibodies.

When are results released? The folder states that results are available within 48 hours after the sample arrives at the laboratory. By phone, however, UBS officials said the result would be available in about five days.

In the case of the antigen test, the patient has access to the result approximately 15 minutes after it is performed.