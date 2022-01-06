See ten products that were tax free when entering Brazil

SAO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Since Saturday (1st), products costing up to US$ 1,000 (R$ 5,677) are tax free when entering Brazil with passengers traveling by plane or ship. The determination of the Internal Revenue Service doubled the limit, which was previously US$ 500 (R$ 2,838.50).

If the traveler’s purchases total more than US$1,000, the excess amount will be taxed at 50%.

The novelty includes on the exemption list products coveted among Brazilians, such as the iPhone 13 Pro, the MacBook Air and one of the best vacuum robots on the market. Below, the list with some examples. Rates do not include fees that may be charged and vary by state, and may be exempt in some.

Items that are for the traveler’s own use, such as clothes and a cell phone, are exempt, as long as they are used and are compatible with the trip undertaken.

IPHONE 13 PRO (US$999 OR R$5,671.32)

Launched in September 2021, the most advanced of the iPhones has its most basic version bordering on the new minimum value with a 6.1-inch screen that holds 128GB of content.

The new feature of the device, which has three built-in cameras, is the function called “Cinematic Mode”. It allows the focus to instantly adapt to the shooting speed, which gives more fluidity to the movements of recorded scenes.

GALAXY Z FLIP3 5G (US$999.99 OR R$5,676.94)

Samsung smartphone’s 128GB storage capacity model is barely within the limit and competes with the iPhone.

The novelty of the line is the folding feature of the cell phone, in a look similar to the old devices with flip ??but which open turns into a smartphone with a 1.9-inch touchscreen.

MACBOOK AIR (US$999 OR R$5,671.32)

Apple’s ultra-thin laptop from the lineup launched in 2008 is the brand’s most entry-level, but it still delivers speed, good performance, and great screen definition.

To stay within the limit of the Internal Revenue Service, it is necessary to opt for the most modest: with an M1 chip, a video card with seven cores, not eight, and 256 GB of storage.

ROOMBA J7+ CLEANER ROBOT (US$ 849.99 OR R$ 4,825.39)

The company iRobot, a pioneer in selling equipment for smart homes, has what is considered the best robot vacuum on the market: the Roomba S9+. With an automatic base the robot returns to when the job is done, a dirt-collecting basket, the brand’s best suction power, and connection to voice assistants, the device blows the $1,000 ceiling.

A little below it and within the limit is the Roomba J7+. It maintains some of the features, such as the automatic base and the collecting basket, in addition to being programmable to avoid specific areas of the house.

DRONE MAVIC AIR 2 (US$ 799.95 OR R$ 4,541.32)

Despite the hefty price tag, the Mavic Air 2 drone is known for being easy to fly and offering very high resolution of the images it captures. Also within the limit is the combo that comes with extra batteries, propellers and cables: for US$ 989.95 (R$ 5,619.95), you can buy the complete kit.

INTEL CORE PROCESSOR I9-12900KF (US$599 OR BRL 3,400.52)

Launched in October of last year, Intel’s 12th generation processor is one of the best today. “Computer brains”, processors are usually responsible for system slowdowns and bugs. Intel’s has 5.20 GHz maximum clock and 16 cores.

VALVE INDEX VIRTUAL REALITY GLASSES (US$999 OR R$5,676.94)

Equipment for gamers who want to play in virtual reality can also arrive in Brazil tax free. With the glasses and other parts that come in the kit, the player has an immersive experience when connecting with a computer in a game that supports the technology.

GOPRO HERO 10 (US$659.94 OR R$3,746.48)

The camera was launched in September of last year with a webseries for YouTube, “Casa GoPro Hero10 Black”. In it, participants used the machine created for athletes in a reality show.

The pompous launch is justified: this is the most technological camera of the company that, in 2018, stopped manufacturing drones due to a crisis and dismissed 20% of the team. Its equipment, however, is emblematic for travelers and extreme sports practitioners: the brand’s differential lies in image stabilization.

GEFORCE RTX 3080 (US$699 OR R$3,968.22)

From the GeForce RTX 30 series of graphics cards from Nvidia, it is possible to buy one of the most advanced ones within the limit imposed by the IRS. The product is aimed at gamers and promotes one of the best performances of the company.

VITAMIX A3500 (US$ 649.95 OR R$ 3,689.76)

The company Vitamix justifies the price of its blenders, unlike any other brand, for the features of the parts. In the case of the A3500, you can add potatoes, for example, and have hot soup or strawberries and have ice cream. That’s because it heats up and cools down, which takes the stove out of the picture in some cases. Its power does not require the use of a mixer, and the wifi allows you to control the blender via your cell phone.