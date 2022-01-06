See the PIS/Pasep 2022 calendar proposed by the government – 06/01/2022 – Market

The government presented the proposed PIS/Pasep 2022 allowance calendar to Codefat (Council for the Development of the Workers’ Support Fund​), according to members of the council. After a change in the release system in March 2021, the payment of the salary bonus for 2020 was postponed to this year.

In the calendar proposed by the government, which was confirmed by Força Sindical and by UGT (General Union of Workers), the payment of the PIS (Social Integration Program) starts on February 8th, for workers born in January, and continues with new releases until March 31, when the deposit is made for those born in December. In the proposed calendar for the Pasep allowance (Program for the Formation of Public Servant Heritage), paid to civil servants, releases go from February 15th to March 24th, according to the registration number. The deadline for withdrawing the salary bonus is December 29, 2022 for all beneficiaries.

Wanted this Wednesday night (5), the Ministry of Labor and Welfare did not respond to the report.

According to Sérgio Luiz Leite, Força Sindical representative at Codefat, the calendar proposal presented by the government will be submitted to a vote by the council members until this Friday (7). For starters, it is mandatory to approve the calendar in Codefat, which brings together representatives of workers, employers and the government. For Leite, concentrating payments in the first half of 2022, as proposed now, meets the demand made by the centrals when the government delayed the schedule of releases of the allowance.

Government figures show that 23.08 million workers will be entitled to the allowance, totaling R$ 21.046 billion, as reported by Canindé Pegado, Codefat’s principal councilor and UGT representative.

See the proposed calendars

PIS allowance paid by Caixa to workers with a formal contract

born in receive from receive even January 02/08/2022 12/29/2022 February 02/10/2022 12/29/2022 March 02/15/2022 12/29/2022 April 02/17/2022 12/29/2022 May 02/22/2022 12/29/2022 June 02/24/2022 12/29/2022 July 03/15/2022 12/29/2022 August 03/17/2022 12/29/2022 September 03/22/2022 12/29/2022 October 03/24/2022 12/29/2022 November 03/29/2022 12/29/2022 December 03/31/2022 12/29/2022

Pasep allowance paid by Banco do Brasil to servers

End of application receive from receive even 0 02/15/2022 12/29/2022 1 02/15/2022 12/29/2022 two 02/17/2022 12/29/2022 3 02/17/2022 12/29/2022 4 02/22/2022 12/29/2022 5 02/24/2022 12/29/2022 6 03/15/2022 12/29/2022 7 03/17/2022 12/29/2022 8 03/22/2022 12/29/2022 9 03/24/2022 12/29/2022

According to the representative of UGT, there is still the possibility of early payment of the salary bonus, for January 27, 2022, to workers with employer ties from municipalities in emergency situations duly declared by the Ministry of Regional Development, through the ordinance 3,115 of 12/10/21, in the state of Minas Gerais, and ordinance 3,123 of 12/10/21, in the state of Bahia.

Who is entitled to the allowance

A worker enrolled in the program for at least five years and who has formally worked for at least 30 days in the base year 2020 is entitled to the PIS salary bonus in 2022. To be eligible, the average monthly remuneration must be up to two salaries minimum. In addition, the employer must have entered the employee’s data correctly in the Rais (Annual Social Information Report).

The payment of the PIS allowance, due to workers with a formal contract, is made by Caixa, and the payment of the Pasep, due to servers that meet the program’s rules, is released by Banco do Brasil.

The change in the payment system is contained in Codefat resolution 896, of March 23, 2021, which establishes that the allowance will be paid according to an annual calendar, to be approved by the council in January 2022. Previously, the deposits had releases from July of one year to June of the following year.

The allowance calculation considers 1/12 of the minimum wage valid on the date of payment, multiplied by the number of months worked in the corresponding year, rounded up, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

If the beneficiary worked the entire year of 2020, he will receive a minimum wage bonus, which in 2022 is R$ 1,212. If you worked a month, you will receive BRL 101. Fractions of 15 days or more are considered as 30 days.

Months worked Payment amount (in R$) 1 month 101.00 2 months 202.00 3 months 303.00 Four months 404.00 5 months 505.00 6 months 606.00 7 months 707.00 8 months 808.00 9 months 909.00 10 months 1,010.00 11 months 1,111.00 12 months 1,212.00

The salary bonus is different from the PIS/Pasep quotas, due to citizens who worked between 1971 and 1988 and who have not yet withdrawn the money.