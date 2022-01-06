See what Inter’s recommendations are for each sector in 2022 By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – In 2022, in Inter’s view, Brazil is heavily discounted, especially after being penalized in 2021 by political conflicts and the effects of the pandemic. The bank estimates that the index may have an upside of 19% throughout the year and reach 125,000 points, a level below the maximum closing of 130,776 points reached in June of last year.

The positive outlook should be taken by the agribusiness and pulp and paper sectors, which should benefit from international demand and the record harvest.

Check out the analyzes for each sector and the Inter action recommendations.

Paper And Cellulose

The Pulp and Paper sector is Inter’s big bet for 2022, which should have a resilient demand, driven by the consumption of virgin fiber for food packaging. High prices should also bring margin gains and satisfactory results for companies.

Inter sees that Klabin (SA:) and Suzano (SA:) should benefit throughout the year: the first for their diversification, both in terms of products and geography, and the second for their leadership in the hardwood market.

banking sector

With the upward trend in the rate, the expectation is that bank credit spreads will continue to rise. But this should also cause the demand for credit to slow down, even more considering that the indebtedness of families reached 60%. On the other hand, the year should be positive for Insurance, where Inter expects better financial results and lower claims.

For 2022, Inter recommends Banco do Brasil (SA:) shares, as despite the political risks, the share is being traded at a discount level that does not match its current value generation. The papers trade at 4.5x expected profits for 2022 and 0.6 times their book value, at a time when they have a strong capital position, above the market average

Construction

According to Inter, despite the activity in construction having remained strong for most of the year, the deterioration of the fiscal scenario and the escalation of inflation brought a high level of uncertainty for the sector. The rise in interest rates made the financing curve start to rise. Thus, Inter believes that the sector’s recovery will be directly linked to a more favorable macroeconomic scenario.

Cyrela (SA:) is chosen for 2022, as the company presents robust financial statements and good market positioning, despite the volatility of the sector. In addition, as much as its projects are focused on the high-income population, Cyrela also brings a variety of audiences through its joint ventures.

Electric

The beginning of the rainy season relieves tension in the electricity sector, which was penalized by the water crisis of 2021. With levels of precipitation close to average, even with a high thermal dispatch, the reservoirs may recover, leading to believe that 2022 will have a better scenario than the current one, according to Inter. In addition, the trend is for consumption to remain at a good level in 2022, compared to the average for the last five years.

For this sector, Inter highlights Energias do Brasil (SA:) and Equatorial (SA:). The first operates throughout the entire energy chain, with emphasis on transmission lots that begin to add cash flow. The second has good performance and continues to grow through other channels besides distribution, and one of the bets will be via basic sanitation.

Refrigerators

After a record year in 2021, driven by the devaluation of the real and even with the locks imposed by China, Inter expects costs to remain high in the coming months, due to seasonality and grains to feed cattle. In addition, the price in the domestic market is likely to harm domestic consumption. The scenario will only become more favorable at the end of the year, according to Inter.

JBS (SA:) is highlighted for 2022, as its varied operations and geographic diversification can be a competitive advantage given the risks posed by the omicron variant of coronavirus, which can impact food consumption around the world.

Sanitation

The universalization of basic sanitation is one of the main challenges of the country and must demand high investments to meet the goal of the New Sanitation Framework of reaching, by 2033, coverage rates for treated water for 99% of the population and sewage for 90%. For Inter, this objective will be pursued through public-private initiatives and should force major changes in the coming years.

Although Inter considers the situation of Sanepar (SA:) delicate at the moment, as the company is affected by the tariff review and the water crisis, the bank is confident in its long-term performance. The company’s fundamentals remain positive and the current situation should improve as these factors ease.

Health

The pandemic raised the number of users of health plans, as well as the costs of hospitals. However, Inter believes that with the decrease in cases related to Covid-19, healthcare companies should benefit from the number of beneficiaries. In addition, the bank understands that the sector is still very fragmented, which brings opportunities for business combinations.

Notre Dame Intermédica (SA:) should present a reduction in claims in 2022 and recover more interesting margins. In addition, Inter highlights the merger of operations with Hapvida (SA:), which should bring synergy gains.

Insurers

Although the accident rate was high in 2021, the advance of vaccination against the coronavirus, the normalization of the rainy season and the automotive sector should make insurance companies return to greater profitability.

Inter selected BB Seguridade (SA:), due to the company’s strong discount and the prospect of better results in 2022. The shares are trading at 5.3x their book value and Inter still considers them as a strong payer.

Steel and Mining

After the records in 2021, this year should bring challenges for the sector, due to the new variants of covid-19, but also reflecting the prospects for the Chinese economy, especially regarding the steel industry, which is slowing down. In the domestic market, demand should remain at a satisfactory level.

Thus, Inter sees Gerdau (SA:) well positioned to reap the benefits of its geographic diversification, also operating in important markets such as the United States. As for Vale (SA:), even in a scenario of lower demand for , the company remains a premium player, being able to benefit from premiums that offset a possible drop in commodity prices.

malls

Given the functioning of full-time commerce and few restrictions in place, the malls’ billing data are back to normal and are already converging to pre-pandemic levels, points out Inter. Thus, the expectation is that its activity will be associated with the performance of retail and the services sector, which may have a slower recovery, as household income has decreased.

Multiplan (SA:) is Inter’s choice for the sector, as the company targets the A and B classes, with a good location in the main Brazilian cities, high sales volume, less concentrated tenant mix, low delinquency and high occupancy rate. Thus, the trend is for Multiplan to maintain operating results and profitability above its peers.

Retail

Inter is cautious with the retail sector this year because the macroeconomic scenario is still complicated and the elections are expected to bring even more volatility to the market. Despite the possibility of a reduction in inflation and unemployment in the coming months, the growth of the market should be pressured by the rise in interest rates. Still, Inter highlights that retailers are cheap, well capitalized and working competently to improve efficiency.

Grupo SBF (SA:) and Vivara (SA:) serve high-income groups, who tend to suffer less from the deteriorating macroeconomic scenario. In addition, both companies have solid results and resilient fundamentals, which gives them greater ability to capture the industry’s recovery.