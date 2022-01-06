See what Small Caps darling stocks are for the month of January By Investing.com

© Reuters.

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – After brokers made small adjustments in strategies aimed at Small Caps investors, Banco ABC (SA:), Minerva (SA:), IMC and 3R Petroleum (SA:) stand out among the most indicated in January.

Check out the recommended small cap portfolios for the month.

Investments program

For January, Órama decided to replace CVC (SA:) shares with Oceanpact (SA:) shares in its small caps portfolio. The selection also includes Gafisa (SA:), IMC (SA:), Simpar (SA:) and Via (SA:).

Last month, the portfolio had a drop of 3.3%, against an increase of 2.3% in the SMLL.

Elite Investments

Elite decided to switch Intelbras (SA:) to Romi (SA:) in its December portfolio. The recommendations were maintained on Brasilagro (SA:), Banco BTG Pactual (SA:), Equatorial (SA:), Unidas (SA:), Hermes Pardini (SA:), Jalles Ax (SA:), PetroRio (SA:), Porto Seguro (SA:) and Randon (SA:).

In December, the portfolio had a return of 4.35%, against 2.85% of the .

Investments

Terra is recommending in its January small cap portfolio the shares of Cogna (SA:), IMC, Sanepar (SA:), Trisul (SA:), Aeris (SA:), MRV (SA:), SulAmerica, Banrisul (SA:), Tupy (SA:) and Minerva.

BTG Pactual

For January, BTG Pactual has decided to withdraw Orizon (SA:) and Jalles Machado shares from its recommended portfolio, to include Locaweb (SA:) and Santos Brasil (SA:). CBA (SA:), Três Tentos (SA:), 3R Petroleum, Clear Sale (SA:), Track & Field (SA:), Banco ABC, Desktop (SA:) and Sinqia (SA:) maintain their positions for another month.

Investments Guide

Hapvida (SA:) and Simpar (SA:) took the place of Hospital Mater Dei (SA:) and Vivara (SA:) in Guide’s January Small Caps selection. The portfolio also includes Banco ABC, Ambipar (SA:), Minerva, Metalúrgica Gerdau (SA:), Omega Energia (SA:), Celulose Irani (SA:) and 3R Petroleum.

In December, Guide’s portfolio had a return of 7.8%, against 3.8% of the benchmark index.

