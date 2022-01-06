Sesa confirms a death from H3N2 in the Maringá region

Photo: Illustrative / Geraldo Bubniak / AEN

The Health Department of Paraná (Sesa) confirmed this Wednesday, 5, a death by H3N2 in the region of Maringá. A 64-year-old man with comorbidity and who did not take the flu vaccine in 2021, according to the secretariat, died in Mandaguaçu as a result of the H3N2 virus.

The information is in the bulletin about the disease released on Wednesday.

Nurse Eloísa Sella, from the Epidemiological Surveillance of the Mandaguaçu Health Department, said that vaccination against the flu in the city did not reach the target stipulated by the Ministry of Health, but now demand for the vaccine has increased. “We had leftover doses that are now being used because demand has increased a lot. While you don’t have the H3N2 subtype in this past year’s influenza vaccine, it’s very important to get vaccinated to protect yourself against the more circulating viruses. In April, we will receive a new vaccine with this strain”, said Eloísa.

Sesa’s epidemiological bulletin also brings two more deaths from the virus. Two women, 77 and 79 years old, with comorbidities and not vaccinated, who lived in Paranaguá. The document also brings 113 new cases of H3N2.

According to the State, there is community transmission of the virus, that is, it is no longer possible to define the origin of the transmission.

The Health Secretary of Paraná, Beto Preto, told the State News Agency that the public network still has a vaccine against the flu. “I want to call you to take this flu vaccine, even if it is from the winter of 2021, it still has an important validity”, highlighted the secretary.

Sesa also sent 380,000 units of Tamiflu to regional health. The drug is a treatment against Influenza, therefore also against H3N2.

The drug prevents the worsening of the clinical picture and reduces the risk of death when administered within 48 hours after infection. The drug must be prescribed by a doctor who will prescribe the proper dosage.