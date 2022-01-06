Sheep form ‘giant syringe’ to promote vaccination in Germany

Drawing of approximately 100 meters was formed by 700 animals; The goal is to reach part of the population that remains skeptical about the importance of the Covid-19 vaccine

To promote the vaccination Against the Covid-19 at Germany, the shepherd Hanspeter Etzold gathered 700 sheep in the shape of a syringe of approximately 100 meters. The aerial photos, taken in a field in Schneverdingen, south of Hamburg, show the animals lined up, creating the symbol of the immunization campaign. In addition to sheep, which are the majority, some goats also participated in the project, which aims to reach part of the population that remains skeptical about the importance of vaccine, especially amid advances in Ômicron variant. “We’re in this together globally and we’re just going out together,” Etzold told The Washington Post this Tuesday, 4. He hopes the “sheep syringe” design will draw people into a emotional level. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 7 million Covid-19 cases have already been registered in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic, with at least 112,000 dead from the disease. Currently, just over 70% of Germans have already received the first dose of the vaccine.