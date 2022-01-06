Sheriff in the area: Dedé presents himself to Ponte and undergoes exams | black Bridge

Ponte Preta’s main contract for 2022, defender Dedé arrived at the Majestic team this Wednesday to undergo medical examinations and clinical and physical evaluations.

The club waits for the results to sign a contract. With Dedé in the area, the only reinforcement confirmed by the club that has not yet appeared is left-back Guilherme Santos.

Dedé had been without a club since July, when he left Cruzeiro after a court decision. The defender’s last match was in October 2019, in Raposa’s victory over Corinthians, in the Brazilian Championship.

1 of 2 Dedé beside President Marco Antônio Eberlin — Photo: Diego Almeida/ PontePress Dedé beside President Marco Antônio Eberlin — Photo: Diego Almeida/ PontePress

Two-time Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions for the club from Minas Gerais, Dedé suffered knee injuries and physical problems in Belo Horizonte. He also stood out for Vasco previously, with calls for the Brazilian team.

Recently, Botafogo had conversations with the defender. He had been training at Volta Redonda-RJ, the team that revealed him, to keep in shape.

Dedé is one of the eight signings made official by Macaca so far. Besides him, the club confirmed also defender Léo Santos, left-back Guilherme Santos, right-back Norberto, defensive midfielders Moisés Ribeiro and Matheus Jesus, midfielder Wesley and striker Pedro Júnior.

The club still has a pack of five names waiting for final details to be announced: goalkeeper Caique França, right-back Igor Formiga, defender Fabrício, midfielder João Pedro and forward Luiz Fernando. Everyone is already integrated into the cast.

Also featured in photos released by the club was striker Josiel, another who should have his renewal announced soon, as well as right-back Kevin and midfielders Thalles, Matheus Anjos and Fessin.