Should I or should I not send my child to school before vaccinating him against Covid? Experts explain | education

The Ministry of Health said on Wednesday (5) that the forecast is that children from 5 to 11 years old will begin to be immunized against Covid-19 this month. As the school year should start in the coming weeks, the question arises between parents and guardians: after all, is it necessary to wait until the child is vaccinated to send him to school? For experts, the answer is no . (see below)

The government released the rules for vaccination of this public and waived the requirement of a medical prescription for immunization of this age group.

According to the ministry, vaccination will be carried out in descending order of age (from the oldest children to the youngest), with priority given to those with comorbidity or permanent disability.

By the end of January, it is estimated that 3.7 million doses will reach the country. However, according to IBGE, Brazil has around 20.5 million children in this age group.

The application of the Pfizer vaccine for this audience is authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) since December 16th.

Check out what experts say below:

For Marcelo Otsuka, pediatrician and infectious disease specialist, the answer is no. “If there is no respiratory condition in the family, if the child is clinically healthy, if it is not a child with cancer or some immunosuppressive disease, I believe she should go to school, yes”.

According to the specialist, who coordinates the Pediatric Infectology Committee of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), the damage caused by keeping students out of school goes beyond the educational issue.

“Children need to go to school. They are being extremely harmed by not going. Most of them do not have adequate access to the internet or even have access to the internet”, he explains.

“For many children, the most important meal of the day is what they eat at school. And, more than that, cases of aggression against children have increased a lot in recent months. So, it is very bad to say that they should not go to school because the damage it has already had is irremediable”, he adds.

In addition, in his opinion, waiting until the child has the complete vaccination schedule – two doses of the vaccine and waiting two weeks after the application of the second dose -, can further increase the educational gap that has already grown in the last two years.

Is it safe to send children to school?

For the pediatrician and professor at the Faculty of Medicine of USP Ana Escobar, the school can be a safer environment “than the children’s own homes, so there is no reason not to send your children to school”.

“The school is safe at a time when teachers, employees, are vaccinated and following safety protocols, such as using a mask, washing hands, and schools are doing this,” he said in an interview with GloboNews program in Ponto on Tuesday. fair (4).

“Even though vaccination is taking a while, school is more important and the school environment is safe.”

The epidemiologist and professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo (UFES), Ethel Maciel, assesses that the school environment will be safer for the 2022 school year.

“With the adolescent and adult community already vaccinated, unless the municipal indicators are very bad and there is a lot of contamination in schools, we will have a much safer environment than last year”, he analyzes.

What precautions should be taken?

Otsuka agrees that maintaining care against the disease, especially on the part of adults, but also children, is important to make going to school as safe as possible. Keeping distance, taking turns at break times, encouraging children to wash their hands and not exchange school supplies are some of these precautions.

“The departments of education have already determined these protocols and several other measures that reduce the chance of the child contracting the disease, so this risk should not be used as an excuse not to send them to school”, he concludes.

How important is vaccination in children?

Immunizing children aged between 5 and 11 years will help to reduce severe forms and deaths from the disease, in addition to being able to reduce the transmission of the virus, says a technical note released by Fiocruz on December 28.

According to the statement released by Fiocruz, “although children get sick less from Covid-19 and less often develop severe forms of the disease, they transmit the virus in the school community and also outside it”.

Furthermore, the death rate from the disease is also worrying. A recent survey by Covid-19’s Technical Advisory Board on Immunization showed that, from the start of the pandemic in Brazil to December 6, 301 children aged 5 to 11 years died after being diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) by Covid. That is, an infant death has been recorded every two days since 2020.

According to Otsuka, there is immunization against diseases that are less lethal in the schedule of vaccines for children. “The National Immunization Program (PNI) adopts several vaccines for infections that do not kill as much as coronavirus did, such as meningitis, which is very serious, but kills much less”, he compares.