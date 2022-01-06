Simone Poncio is hospitalized after excessive use of antidepressants

Simone Pontius, mother of Sarah and Saulo, was hospitalized in psychiatric clinic in Rio de Janeiro after excessive use of antidepressants. According to a statement released by the family, she increased the dosage of her medications on her own.

“Simone used medication for anxiety and depression prescribed by a professional. After a period of stress, she ended up increasing the dosage of these drugs on her own”, states the text.

“Because strong dependency of the medicines, the businesswoman’s family and the doctors decided that hospitalization would be the best way for her to have adequate care”, he continues.

The note also thanks the support of the people who accompany it. “They appreciate the concern of all fans and friends for Simone, and ask for prayers and Good energies for the quick recovery of the businesswoman”, he concludes.

Her ex-husband, Pastor Márcio Poncio, wrote a text on social media in support of her. “Stay strong, we’ve overcome so many things together. It is certain that we are going to overcome this phase of the illness also in order to bear witness to all of the wonders of God. We are with you, your family is with you. Everything has already worked out”, he supported.

“I ask for your prayers for her, who is now hospitalized undergoing treatment for the removal of antidepressants used in excess in a clinic in Rio”, he asked.

