Simone Poncio is hospitalized for excess of antidepressants in Rio de Janeiro

posted on 01/05/2022 08:59 / updated on 01/05/2022 08:59



(credit: Reproduction instagram @simoneponcioficial)

Pastor and digital influencer Márcio Poncio posted a message on social networks asking for support for his ex-wife, Simone Poncio, who was hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro. According to Márcio, Simone goes through a detox after an excess of antidepressant drugs.

“Simone Poncio we are here for you, as you have always been for our family. We know that Jesus endured everything with love and mercy. Just as He won, I believe we will win. Stay firm, we have overcome so many things together. It is certain that we will overcome this phase. of illness also in order to bear witness to all of the wonders of God”, writes Márcio, between prayer requests and biblical quotations.

The post is illustrated with a photo of Márcio’s arm, where you can read “amordesimone” on a tattoo. Márcio and Simone were married for 28 years and have been separated since June 2021.