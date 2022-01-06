Simone Poncio is hospitalized for excessive use of antidepressants; see risks – 01/05/2022

Simone Poncio is hospitalized in a clinic in Rio de Janeiro, according to pastor Márcio Poncio, who published this Tuesday (4) on Instagram. The reason for hospitalization was the excessive use of antidepressants.

In a statement sent to Splash, the Poncio family’s press office clarified that Simone was using medication for anxiety and depression prescribed by a doctor. But after a period of stress, she ended up increasing the dosage of these drugs on her own.

“Due to the strong dependence on medicines, the businesswoman’s family and doctors decided that hospitalization would be the best way for her to have adequate assistance. They thank all the fans and friends for their concern with Simone, and ask for prayers and good energy. for the quick recovery of the businesswoman,” the statement said.

Dose increase, on its own, poses health risks

According to psychiatrist Analice Gigliotti, master in psychiatry from Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), professor at PUC-Rio and head of the chemical and behavioral addiction sector at Santa Casa do Rio de Janeiro, the increase in the dosage of medicines, especially antidepressants and anxiolytics, it should be done by a professional, and never on your own—as well as self-medication.

“All these drugs have contraindications, they are not drugs that should be taken overnight. It is no wonder that they are all prescribed with a white prescription, for controlled use”, explains the doctor.

In the note, it is not possible to know what type of medication Simone uses. However, Gigliotti says it is likely that the dose was much higher than prescribed by the doctor. “The risks are there, but it depends on the antidepressant, as each one has its potential side effects. It also depends on what is ‘excess’, one more pill or several.”

See what the risks are

According to the psychiatrist at Santa Casa do Rio, these are some of the main side effects of the excessive use of these medications:

Convulsion;

Increased blood pressure;

Risks of cardiac arrest;

Cardiac disorders, which can cause arrhythmias;

Central nervous system depression (slower breathing, which can cause cardiorespiratory arrest);

Strong feeling of restlessness.

“There are several side effects that depend on the medicine and the amount ingested”, explains the professor. In addition, Gigliotti reinforces that, if excessive intake of antidepressants or anxiolytics occurs, it is best to seek medical attention as soon as possible.

It is worth emphasizing that this type of remedy should only be used with medical advice, never on its own. The same goes for increasing the dose: only the specialist can make the indication.

If you are thinking of committing suicide, seek specialized help such as the CVV and Caps in your city. CVV is open 24 hours a day (including holidays) by phone 188, and also answers via email, chat and in person. There are more than 120 service stations throughout Brazil.