Singer of the band Mastruz com Leite reports sexual harassment of a bandmate

(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

Singer Larissa Ferreira, one of the vocalists of the band Mastruz com Leite, used social media this last Tuesday (4/1), to report a case of sexual harassment suffered at home by one of the band’s musicians.

Larissa said that she and her husband received the colleague, who did not have his identity revealed, to sleep at the couple’s house, since he was a friend of the partner. She explained that the boy’s friendship with her husband made her trust him completely.

She reported that the band member stroked her while she was sleeping with her husband. The singer said that she had drunk alcohol and ended up having a heavier sleep. “It was Jean (her husband) who put this person in the band at the time and that person joined us that night. I’m not used to drinking. I was in an alcoholic coma and so was Jean. We went to bed at 1:00. This man he stayed in our room. It starts wrong there. He stayed in my daughter’s hammock. It was supposed to have consistency, since there are two more rooms here,” began Larissa in the story.

“The person was kissing me with my hand on her private parts. This man did this to me, me lying on my bed, with my husband on my side, and the person harassing me,” reported the singer. The vocalist also said that she feared to tell the situation at the time of the occurrence and Jean would end up doing something stupid. She explained that the reaction was to move, so that the abuser would understand that she was feeling what was happening. “If I raised an alarm Jean would kill this man.”

During the video of the report, in tears, she said that the fact caused a great crisis of anxiety. “I was silent and wondering if I was going to say this to Jean or not. If he would understand me, if he would go after me to get satisfaction. I had a big crisis of anxiety, I spent the whole week throwing up. The day of the trip arrived with the band and I I wasn’t having the courage (to tell). Until I opened up with Mara, and she even thought about me not telling him (husband), afraid he’d do something stupid. But that was consuming me inside, because I didn’t I was going to be able to stay in the same environment as this man”, he vented.

She says that she received support from her bosses, but that she had to put up with three days of shows with the man, as she only decided to tell what happened a few hours before the trip: “I’m telling you this so you can be careful,” she said, also reporting that he spent the last few days on medicine.

The band commented on the case: “We, from the band Mastruz com Leite, are in solidarity with our singer Larissa Ferreira, who reported on social media having suffered harassment at home by another member of the band. The company is already taking measures regarding to the musician and is providing support to the singer, who is weakened, but welcomed by family and friends. Mastruz com Leite reinforces that it rejects any and all forms of abuse against women, whether physical, psychological or sexual. Larissa.”