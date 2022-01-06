Site Unveils World’s Safest Airlines for 2022; see top 20 – 01/05/2022

The airline Air New Zealand was voted the safest airline in the world to travel in 2022. The New Zealand company won first place in a ranking carried out by AirlineRatings.com, a website that evaluates the products and safety of airlines in all countries.

Air New Zealand was awarded first place “due to its excellent track record, number of cabin innovations, pilot training and low fleet age,” according to Geoffrey Thomas, editor-in-chief of the ranking Australian website.

“Air New Zealand has excelled across the broad spectrum of security, never losing sight of the smallest details while taking care of its flight crews who have worked under significant stress,” said Geoffrey Thomas in an interview with “CNN Travel”.

The podium was completed with Etihad Airways (United Arab Emirates) and Qatar Airways (Qatar) in second and third place, respectively.

One of the surprises in the ranking released is the absence of Qantas Airways from the top 5. The Australian airline was voted the safest airline in the world between 2014 and 2021, with the exception of 2018 — the year in which the data was not shared by AirlineRatings.com.

See the top 20:

1. Air New Zealand
two. Etihad Airways
3. Qatar Airways
4. Singapore Airlines
5. TAP Air Portugal
6. SAS
7. how many
8. Alaska Airlines
9. EVA Air
10. Virgin Australia / Virgin Atlantic
11. Cathay Pacific Airways
12. Hawaiian Airlines
13. American Airlines
14. Lufthansa
15. finnair
16. KLM
17. British Airways
18. Delta Air Lines
19. United Airlines
20. emirates

