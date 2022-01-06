“Some do not want to have children, dogs and cats occupy this place”

Pope Francis spoke today at the Vatican and encouraged believers to have children (Photo: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Francis lamented the drop in birth rates

The pontiff stated that couples are exchanging children for pets

In his speech this Wednesday (5), Francisco encouraged adoption

Pope Francis made a speech at the general audience at the Vatican this Wednesday (5) and lamented that couples are “replacing” children with pets.

“Many couples don’t have children because they don’t want to or they only have one and that’s enough, but they have two dogs, two cats that take the place of their children,” the pope said. Francisco affirmed that motherhood and fatherhood are good for human beings and the denial of this role “has diminished us, takes away our humanity” and makes civilization old.

The pope spoke about the “demographic winter” and lamented the drop in the birth rate, which has occurred in several countries. “Having a child is always a risk, whether natural or adopted. But more risky is not having. More risky is denying paternity, denying maternity, whether real or spiritual,” said the pontiff.

Another point in the pope’s speech was to encourage adoption. “It is not enough to bring a child into the world to say that we are also fathers or mothers. You are not born a father, you become. And he doesn’t become a father just because he has brought a child into the world, but because he is responsibly cared for,” he said, encouraging adoption.