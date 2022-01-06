Sony makes PlayStation VR 2 official; see resolution details and new technologies

The new generation headset brings eye tracking capabilities and comes accompanied by a new immersive control

Sony took advantage of the CES 2022 to officially announce the PlayStation VR 2, new generation of your virtual reality device for console. Created specifically with the PlayStation 5, the device will arrive in stores accompanied by the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller, which promises to add even more immersion in the virtual environments developed by the company and its partners.

According to Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Platform Experience in the PlayStation Division, the new generation of the device offers a greater sense of presence, ensuring that players more easily escape into games. This is the result of investing in powerful hardware capable of delivering experiments in 4K resolution with HDR and a 110° field of view.

Confirming recently released rumors, Sony brought to the PlayStation VR 2 a new OLED panel that guarantees a resolution of 2000×2040 pixels for each eye and is able to operate in the 90 Hz and 120 Hz refresh rates. The accessory brings a new eye tracking system that guarantees the possibility of interacting more intuitively with the elements of a scenario and a faster way to respond to challenges.

The tracking system also allows developers to tweak game details to make the best use of the hardware — resolution can be lowered or elements can be blurred in areas that are on the periphery of the user’s vision, for example. Communication with the consoles has been made easier, and is now done via a single cable connected to the PlayStation 5.

PlayStation VR 2 technical specifications

Display: OLED

Panel resolution: 2000×2040 pixels per eye

Panel refresh rate: 90 Hz, 120 Hz

Lens separation: adjustable

Field of view: approximately 110°

Sensors: motion sensor, Six-axis system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer), clamp sensor, IR proximity sensor

Cameras: 4 cameras for the headset and trackingIR camera control for eye-to-eye tracking

Feedback: headset vibration

Communication with PlayStation 5: USB Type-C

Audio: built-in microphone input and headphone output with stereo jack

PlayStation VR 2 will have exclusive Horizon

The announcement of the PlayStation VR 2 was accompanied by confirmation that Horizon, renowned series by Guerrilla Games, will win an exclusive chapter for virtual reality. Developed in partnership with Firesprite, Horizon: Call of the Mountain promises to bring more depth to the franchise universe, serving as an example of how the device’s new sensory capabilities can be used.



– Continues after advertising –

To take full advantage of the new headset experience, Sony recommends using the new PlayStation VR2 Sense controls. Similar in features to Dual Sense, the accessory brings haptic feedback and a new capacitive sensor capable of detecting user touch, as well as a system DetectionIR responsible for determining its placement.

So far, Sony hasn’t mentioned details about the launch price of the new virtual reality headset, nor has it revealed when it should hit stores (the official look also remains a mystery). However, in case the rumors that mass production has already started in China are true, this should happen sometime around 2022.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: PlayStation Blog