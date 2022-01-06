Sony Sets To Launch Electric Car Company By Year End

Sony announced plans to launch an electric car company later this year when it unveiled a new concept sport utility vehicle.

According to Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, at a CES technology fair last Tuesday (4), the Japanese technology company will establish a new operating subsidiary called “Sony Mobility Inc.” in the coming months and is considering the commercial launch of an electric vehicle.

“With our imaging and sensing, cloud, 5G and entertainment technologies combined with our content dominance, we believe Sony is well positioned as a creative entertainment company to redefine mobility,” said Yoshida.

The company – best known for its electronics and entertainment products – plans to use Artificial Intelligence and robotics in its new EV business.

She unveiled the Vision-S 02, a prototype SUV, at the CES conference in Las Vegas.

The SUV concept uses Sony (SNE) sensors to enable some autonomous driving functions and makes use of the company’s entertainment experience.

Passengers will be able to play video games on the go while connected to their PlayStation consoles at home.

Sony unveiled its first prototype vehicle, the Vision-S 01, two years ago, whose tests on public roads began in Europe in December 2020.

The new SUV would use the same EV cloud platform as the first model, Sony said in a press release.

It’s not clear whether the company hopes to build cars under its own brand or partner with other automakers.

