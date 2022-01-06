Sony’s treatment difference upsets director

Jeff Ross, formerly of Bend Studio and director of Days Gone, expressed his dissatisfaction with the difference in the company’s treatment of exclusives. After Ghost of Tsushima sold eight million and gained prominence from the Japanese giant, the dev revealed that it wasn’t the same when his former studio’s work reached its goal.

According to Ross, when Deacon St. John’s adventure reached that level, and the company’s management understood the number of similar trades as a “great frustration”, Bend Studio did not receive any congratulations. On Twitter, he vented by citing that his title has already exceeded 9 million units sold.

At the time I left Sony, Days Gone had been out for a year and a half (and a month), and sold over 8 million copies. It’s since gone on to sell more, and then a million+ on Steam. Local studio management always made us feel like it was a big disappointment. #daysgone #PlayStation https://t.co/KMZr2pGe9r — Jeff Ross (@JakeRocket) January 5, 2022

Jeff Ross has expressed similar views in more situations. According to him, a sequel to the franchise was not produced, as “Sony struggles to survive each generation“. Others involved also cited “Metacritic scores” as a parameter when measuring the value of a PI.

Last update of Days Gone was pretty big

In October 2021, a robust patch was released for Days Gone. With around 20 GB, improvements and tweaks were applied to the game, but no additional content arrived with the update. See more details!