Sophia Abrahão, in uniform, celebrates the debut of ‘Rebelde’ on Netflix

01/05/2022

Collaboration for Splash, in São Paulo

01/05/2022 12:44 pmUpdated on 01/05/2022 12:44 pm

Today is the big debut of the “Rebel” reboot produced by Netflix! And there are some eternal rebels celebrating out there, such as Sophia Abrahão!

The actress gave life to Alice Albuquerque, a character inspired by Mia Colucci, in the Brazilian version of Rebelde, which aired between 2011 and 2021 on Record TV.

Sophia wore the new uniform of the eternal Elite Way School and celebrated alongside Giovanna Grigio, who is in the cast of the version of Netflix.

The actress shared the clicks on her Instagram and couldn’t hold back the emotion as she recalled her rebellious times: “It was so exciting to wear the Elite Way uniform to relive Alice Albuquerque on Netflix. There was a movie in my head. I am eternally grateful.”

The artist wished her luck for the new debut: “Today “Rebelde” premieres with Giovanna Grigio and great cast. I wish you luck. Once a rebel, always a rebel”.

Netflix has released a special video starring Sophia and Giovanna, noting that “certain anthems never die”.

The series was recorded entirely in Mexico and is not a remake of the 2004 soap, but a reboot, promising to bring new stories and new characters, but that recognize the characters already so loved by the public.

In addition, characters from the 2004 version are in the reboot: Celina (Estefanía Villareal), a former student and now director of the school, and Pilar (Karla Cossío), now the mother of Jana, a new student at the Elite Way School.

