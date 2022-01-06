Sophia Abrahão “pass the baton” from Rebelde to Gigi Grigio in video

It premiered this Wednesday (5th) on Netflix the new version of “Rebel“! With eight episodes in its first season, the show promises to win over a new wave of viewers, as well as attract longtime fans of the soap opera, who have watched its other versions. Inspired by this meeting of generations, a promotional video released today shows Sophia Abrahão “passing the baton” from Rebel to gigi grigio!

Sophia participated in the national version of “Rebel“, While gig is one of the stars of the version of Netflix. Watch the meeting of the two below:

Netflix Rebel: Soundtrack Hits Digital Platforms!

They are ready to dominate your streaming! One of the most anticipated productions of 2022, the series “Rebel Netflix” premiered this Wednesday (5), causing a huge repercussion on social networks. And as it couldn’t be different, in addition to the first episodes, the album was also available with reinterpretations of the classics that marked a whole generation in the voice of the new cast.

Entitled “Rebelde la Serie (Official Soundtrack)”, the disc has 15 tracks that were part of the original soundtrack of the Mexican soap opera, an absolute success in the 2000s, as well as a cover of “Baby One More Time”, in Britney Spears.

Needless to say, hits like “Rebelde”, “Sálvame”, “Solo Quédate en Silencio”, “Pensando en Ti” and “Si una Vez”, just to name a few, they were rescued for the new version of the plot, starring the atroes Andrea Chaparro, Jeronimo Cantillo, Giovanna Grigio, Alejandro Puente, Azul Guaita, Franco Masini, Sergio Mayer Mori, and Lizeth Selen.

The production has already recorded, in Mexico, two seasons before the debut. The 1st will be focused on the Battle of the Bands. Season 2’s plot is still under wraps, as is its release date.