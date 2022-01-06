Sow rescued from slaughter paints pictures worth R$150,000

Pigcasso nut (Pig = pig + Picasso = Spanish painter) is a sensation in the arts. Rescued from slaughter when she was born, she became an artist and began to paint valuable paintings.

Recently, she broke a record, after having her work “Wild and Free” (“Free and wild”, in Portuguese) sold for 20 thousand euros, approximately R$ 150 thousand. It is considered to be one of the most expensive artworks ever produced by an animal.

Until then, according to the Daily Mail, the chimpanzee Congo occupied the first position of creator of the most expensive work of art, with the sale of a painting for around R$ 90 thousand, in 2005.

Pigcasso, weighing 680kg, lives in a sanctuary in South Africa. The proceeds from sales of the works on the website or at exhibitions finance an animal refuge. It also helps in campaigns to raise awareness about the environmental impact of meat production.

Weighing 608 kg and the artist’s name, Pigacasso is so successful that even National Geographic made a documentary about him in his ‘workplace’, showing that animals can be creative and produce art.

How she became a “painter”

Pigcasso was rescued from a slaughterhouse in Cape Town, when she was just a month old, by Joanne Lefson, activist and founder of the Farm Sanctuary refuge in Cape Town.

The owner says that the animal started to play and became interested in pencils and brushes. “It was the only thing she didn’t eat,” he says.

Joanne then began training Pigcasso by giving him food in exchange for painting with his snout or holding the brush in his teeth.

Her tutor, Joane Lefson, soon noticed the animal’s artistic gifts, which, according to her, began to paint of her own free will.

Encouraged by the owner, the little pig, now five years old, has produced more than 400 original works of art in five years.

Expensive frames

The “little pig”, as it is affectionately called, has its own art gallery and became famous on social media.

To get an idea of ​​the value of the works, in 2020, a painting of the little animal was purchased by German Peter Esser for around R$150,000, surpassing the R$90,000 paid for the canvas painted by the Congo monkey in 2005.

Joane says that all the money earned from the sale of the piggy’s works goes towards the maintenance and renovation of the farm, which houses several animals rescued from South African slaughterhouses.

Those interested in seeing the piggy’s works can access her page, which has more than 42 thousand followers on Instagram.

With information from Diário do Nordeste