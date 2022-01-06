Soy closes sharply in Chicago

Soy closed sharply on the Chicago Stock Exchange, with lower production in Brazil and strong rise in vegetable oils, according to information released by TF Agroeconomic. “The January 22 contract for soybeans closed sharply higher of 2.08% or $28.0 cents/bushel to $1372.0; the May 22 contract, important for Brazilian exports, also closed at a high of 1.98% or $ 27.0 cents/bushel at $ 1392.0”, he comments.

“The January soybean meal contract continued up 1.11% or $4.7/short ton at $428.6 and the December soybean oil contract closed up 3.72% or $2 .09/lb at $58.30. The sharp rise in prices was validated in a market that incorporated a scenario of lower production in Brazil. Private consultants have made significant adjustments to their production estimates: Stonex 134 MT (from 145 MT previously.) and HedgePoint 138.5 MT (from 144.5 Mt). Forecast maps continue to show droughts and high temperatures in several areas of Argentina and Brazil. Oil and vegetable oils on the rise increased the momentum”, he adds.

Weekly Export Inspections data showed 1,192 MT of grain shipped during the week ending 12/30. “Soy shipments this commercial year totaled 30.3 MT, or 54% of the USDA projected total, and keep pace with last season at 23%. In December’s WASDE, the USDA projected a drop of 11.4% year/year for soybean shipments”, he says.

“The monthly Fats and Oils report showed 190.48 mbu (5.18 MT) of soybeans were processed during November. Total soybean crushing during the first quarter was 551.53 mbu (15.00 MT) or 25.2% of the USDA forecast”, he concludes.