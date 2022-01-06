SP changes vehicle licensing schedule; see dates | Brazil

THE Detran.SP (São Paulo State Department of Traffic) released this Wednesday (5) the new expiration schedule of the mandatory vehicle licensing this year, which starts in July, and no longer April, as it was until 2021.

Licensing is the procedure that annually updates the car’s document, the CRLV (Vehicle Registration and Licensing Certificate), mandatory for the circulation of vehicles in the country. In 2022, it will cost R$ 144.86. This year, as in 2021, there will be no charge for mandatory insurance, the DPVAT.

The schedule changed to follow the new installment of the IPVA (Tax on the Ownership of Motor Vehicles), which went from three to five months. The vehicle owner must have the IPVA up to date to pay for the license.

“Our objective is to reduce the economic impacts caused by the pandemic and provide a longer period for the vehicle owner to carry out the licensing only after paying the IPVA”, he said, in a statement, grandson Mascellani, CEO of Detran.SP.



Vehicle owners in São Paulo will also be able to license in advance, along with the single IPVA quota or added to the first installment, in February.

The tax due date starts on January 10th and, like the licensing schedule, varies according to the final license plate number of the vehicle.



In January, the State Treasury receives the payment of the single quota, which this year will have a 9% discount. The vehicle owner will still be able to pay the IPVA in cash in February, when the discount will be 5%.

Whoever decides to pay the tax in installments will start paying in February, when licensing can also be paid. Anticipation is optional.

The payment of the IPVA in installments ends in June and, as of July, the vehicle owner will already be able, according to the license plate of his vehicle, to apply for a new license. The final date for paying for the new document is always the last day of the month designated for those plates. The owner of a car with a license plate ending in 3, for example, will have until August 31 to pay for his vehicle’s license.

It is possible to pay directly on the banking network, through bank applications, on internet banking and at ATMs at Santander, Bradesco, Banco do Brasil, Safra, Itaú, Caixa Econômica Federal) and at lotteries.

The digital document is available for download and printing under the “Digital Licensing” item on the Poupatempo, Detran.SP and Senatran portals, in addition to the Poupatempo Digital, Detran.SP and Digital Transit Card applications. The driver will be able to print on plain bond paper (A4-white).

For light vehicles, buses, trailers and semi-trailers

July – Final Plates 1 and 2

August – Final Plates 3 and 4

September – Final Plates 5 and 6

October – Final Plates 7 and 8

November – Final board 9

December – Final plaque 0