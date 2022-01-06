Artist Maciej Kuciara shared two stunning concept arts!

While fans remain excited about all the exciting events of Spider-Man: No Return Home, several artists remain ecstatic for having contributed to the project. Recently, the artist from Marvel Maciej Kuciara shared on his social networks two unprecedented conceptual arts from the film, which highlight the clash between the stubborn (Tom Holland) and the villains Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Sand Man (Thomas Haden Church) plus more details of the apartment of happy (Jon Favreau).

In the image (via CBM), we have Spider-Man in his black and gold costume, being protected from Electro fur Sand Man. The interesting thing about art is that Flint Marko if turned into glass when being hit by Electro’s electrifying rays, which happens differently in the film.

By sharing conceptual art in your twitter, Kuciara wrote:

“More from Spider-Man: No Return Home. One of several pieces I worked on in 2020.”

The artist also released a conceptual art of the apartment of happy, giving more details of what the Iron Man assistant’s residence is like. in addition to seeing aunt may in the kitchen, we can see Spider-Man resting outside in a hammock made from his web. Check out:

In addition to Electro and Sandman, no return home gathered other classic Peter Parker villains, such as the Green elf (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) it’s the lizard (Rhys Ifans). In the plot, the Stubborn faces the consequences of having his identity revealed to the world, and when a spell of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) goes wrong, the young person needs to face threats from other universes.

Spider-Man: No Return Home is playing in theaters.

