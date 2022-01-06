Sports doctor lists 4 things people do to lose weight – 01/05/2022

2022 has barely started and at that time there are already a lot of people wanting to lose weight. In this desire to start the year fulfilling goal #1 on the list of resolutions, there are people who exaggerate in physical activity and end up not following the plan.

Participating in the fifth episode of the second season of Conexão VivaBem, an attraction that is part of UOL’s Summer schedule, Guilherme Dilda, sports doctor at the Care Club clinic, in São Paulo, and at Palmeiras, spoke with the presenter Mariana Ferrão and listed 4 crazy things people do to lose weight:

1) Take the training out of delay

In an attempt to make up for training delays, many people end up training in one day the entire week’s training. If not adapted, the person can get hurt and not feel well.

2) Do a lot of exercise for a specific part of the body

You know that thing about ‘I’m going to do 1,000 sit-ups to get my abs for Carnival?’, so, according to Dilda, doing these exercises in excess for a specific part of the body doesn’t work like that. There is a whole process that involves planning, regular physical activity and a balanced diet.

3) Work out in dark clothes or wrapped in plastic to lose weight

Dark clothing or the use of plastic during physical activity makes it difficult for the body to lose heat. The person warms the body more, the body temperature rises and he loses more water and sweats more.

According to the sports doctor, if we think about it in absolute terms, the weight can actually drop a little on the scale. The big problem is that the weight that drops is water, sweat, the person dehydrates. When she takes water and hydrates again, she will regain that weight. It is not an effective measure to lose weight in a healthy and consistent way.

Increasing body temperature can lead to what we technically call hyperthermia, explains the sports doctor. “This can put the body at risk, the person can even lose consciousness, faint. It is something that should not be done as a way to lose weight”, he explains.

4) Train on an empty stomach

In general, the recommendation is to consume a carbohydrate source before training. In high intensity training, the body consumes more carbohydrates, it is a way to increase energy stores and have a good performance.

There are people who like to train in the morning on an empty stomach. If the person is adapted, if he feels better without eating, because he has an empty stomach, and he thinks that the performance will be better, there is no problem. But it is important to clarify that the person will not lose weight because of this.

In relative terms, there is an increase in fat expenditure during training, but in absolute terms this is insignificant. For the specialist, training fasting as a way to lose weight is not the best strategy, but if the person feels good doing it, that’s fine.

