Statue with giant penis vandalized in Peru | World

A depiction of a giant penis that is part of a statue of a “huaco” (traditional Peruvian carved vase) recently installed at the entrance to the Peruvian city of Moche was vandalized this week. The work was recovered on the same day by a company that offered to carry out the repair on the same day.
The attack took place around 2 am on Tuesday (4) by three hooded men, according to the mayor of Moche, Arturo Fernández, told local media.
According to information from the EFE agency, the attackers pierced part of the statue’s glans penis with a knife. The fiberglass monument went viral on social media and caused controversy because conservative sectors consider it inadequate.
A monument that represents a vase of the traditional Mochica culture drew attention on social networks for its huge penis — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Moche City Hall
The vandals fled the scene and were not arrested.
The statue is a replica of the ceramic vases of the Mochica civilization, which flourished before the Incas on the northern coast of Peru between the 2nd and 7th centuries. Erotic representations are common in this art style.
The giant huaco at the entrance to Moche gained national and international notoriety when it went viral in photos of visitors who do the most diverse poses with the monument’s huge sexual organ.
Also according to EFE, Fernández, a gynecologist by profession, is a mayor who became popular throughout the country during the Covid-19 quarantine for opposing the government’s restrictions on social mobility and even sending a letter of rebellion to the then President Martín Vizcarra, written and signed in his own blood.
In addition, the mayor promoted during the first wave of the covid-19 pandemic the ingestion of chlorine dioxide, a chemical compound similar to bleach that is used as a disinfectant for industrial surfaces and is not suitable for human consumption.
Among critics of the statue, some consider the sculpture a showcase for the mayor to promote himself in his aspirations to be elected in this year 2022 mayor of the city of Trujillo.