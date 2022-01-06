Stay on top of this Thursday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



by Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – US bond yields are rising around the world as the minutes of the latest policy meeting outline a more aggressive monetary tightening this year than expected. In Brazil, the Fed’s harsh tone brought the stock market down. Tech stocks are expected to yield more ground when the US market opens later, but financials and other cyclicals are holding on. Brewery Corona Constellation Brands (NYSE:) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) (SA:) report their balance sheets, and Russia and its allies are expected to send troops to Kazakhstan to try to quell violent protests in the country.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Thursday, January 6th.

1. Titles scared by Fed minutes

US bond yields continued to climb, putting new pressure on tech stocks and risky assets more generally, after the minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting raised the possibility that the Fed could reverse some of the asset purchases of the past. two years.

Those from the Fed’s December meeting not only indicated that this year’s first interest rate could come as early as March, but also noted that some policy makers had considered selling some of the $8.7 trillion in bonds the Fed it has accumulated on its balance sheet over the last decade through its “quantitative easing” policies.

The 10-year benchmark yield rose to 1.74% in late-night trading, the highest since April of last year. The 30-year yield rose to a three-month high of 2.13%. It also raised global bond yields as investors were forced to reprice the risk that other central banks would raise interest rates to keep pace with the Fed’s tightening.

2. Bad mood in the Brazilian market

The harsher tone of the Fed’s minutes made investors around the world flee from risk, which in Brazil caused the day to end with a drop of 2.42%, to 101,006 points, and a rise of 0.47% , at R$ 5.7161, with caution boosted by the country’s well-known fiscal and political risks.

The Brazilian market was already operating in decline before the announcement of BC Americans, because it was a day of redemption in stock funds and multimarkets, which usually brings a downward movement due to the liquidation of papers. Thus, the news coming from the US only intensified this movement, according to experts.

In the corporate news, the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) informed that the offering of shares in Eletrobras (SA:), necessary for the privatization process of the state-owned company, should take place in March.

3. American stock market

There will likely be new pressure on “tech nonprofit” stocks in the US market later on.

At 8:59 am, futures advanced 0.15%, while 100 and futures retreated 0.52% and 0.08%, respectively.

Actions that will likely be in focus later include the Nike (NYSE:), which filed a lawsuit against sportswear company Lululemon. Constellation Brands reports profits later, as do Conagra Foods and Walgreens Boots.

4. Russia ready to send troops to Kazakhstan

Russia and its allies will send troops to quell protests in neighboring Kazakhstan, which allegedly caused dozens of deaths in the past two days. Protests against years of kleptocracy, sparked by the latest sharp rise in fuel prices, have erupted across the country.

The protests threaten to disrupt gas and gas exports not just from Kazakhstan but also from Turkmenistan further south. Both are significant suppliers to China. Kazakhstan is also a major copper exporter and the world’s largest uranium exporter.

The country’s largest onshore oil project, which is operated by a company led by Chevron (NYSE:), was also affected by the protests. The protests followed the 10th anniversary of the massacre of striking oil workers in the town of Zhanaozhen by the security forces of then-President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who has continued to wield power behind the scenes since leaving the presidency two years ago.

5. Oil rises in Kazakhstan and worries OPEC

Crude oil prices have risen in response to events in Kazakhstan and growing awareness that OPEC and Russia’s pledge to increase oil production in February will likely be impossible to deliver on, owing to underinvestment in the past.

Only two major producers in the world – Saudi Arabia and the UAE – are currently able to pump more oil than two years ago, according to the head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) (SA:), Jeff Currie .

This will make it difficult to replenish global stocks that are now below their five-year historical averages, unless the continued spread of the Ômicron variant leads to more aggressive measures to reduce mobility.

At 9:02 am, US oil futures were up 1.30% to $78.86, while US oil futures were up 1.09% to $81.68.