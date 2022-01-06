Stefanini’s big bet – and purchase – in financial services

Marco Stefanini, founder and CEO of Stefanini

Last year, Marco Stefanini, founder and global CEO of Grupo Stefanini, announced that he would invest R$500 million in acquisitions between 2021 and 2024. After several M&As last year and a new purchase now in 2022, more than 80% of that The amount has already been disbursed – and, according to him, there is much more to come.

“We are looking for more mature companies, which leverage our business faster”, says Stefanini, exclusively to NeoFeed. One of them has just been incorporated by Topaz, the financial solutions brand of the Stefanini group.

The company announced today the acquisition of COBIS, a company headquartered in the United States, with a strong presence in Latin America. With 600 employees, the company provides core banking solutions and is one of the leaders in countries such as Argentina, Colombia and Ecuador.

The value of the business was not revealed, but it is the second largest acquisition in the history of the group, which has already made more than 30 M&As since its foundation in 1987 – second only to the purchase of the also American Tech Team, carried out by Stefanini in 2010.

The deal reinforces Topaz’ performance in the financial market. After all, the Stefanini group company has been making successive acquisitions in recent years. In December 2020, for example, it bought two Diebold Nixdorf verticals, one for online fraud prevention and the other for banking automation.

Last July, Topaz acquired 60% of the CRK Group, which develops software for bank treasury, such as fixed income systems, derivatives, stock exchange, investment funds, among others. “The financial area is one of the ones that has grown the most within the group”, says Stefanini.

It is natural that this is happening, especially because of the revolution that has taken hold in the financial market. Fintechs are emerging, companies from other sectors wanting to become a “bank” and traditional banks are following this movement.

More than that: new regulations and systems such as the BC’s PIX required investments by financial institutions. “It’s one of the biggest costs we have,” he tells the NeoFeed the executive of a digital bank.

In the last five years, he says, the technological infrastructure and the banking core consumed more than R$ 1 billion. And continues. “Everything has to be customized for the bank and to meet regulatory requirements.”

What COBIS does is to set up the entire banking structure, from the current account, loan system, exchange system and core banking. Among its clients are Macro banks, in Argentina; Davivienda, in Colombia; BanEcuador, in Ecuador; Terrabank, USA; Santander, Mexico; Global Bank in Panama.

“Topaz does that too and has other solutions. What the purchase of COBIS brings us is more scale gain”, says Stefanini. The acquisition should increase the revenue of the financial vertical by around 70% and the number of Topaz clients, currently at 189, will reach 250 in the Latin American region.

In Brazil, Topaz provides core banking services to companies such as PagBank, by PagSeguro; the Sicredi; Midway, from Riachuelo; Banco Carrefour, and others. On the security side, it is found in practically all financial institutions.

Stefanini knows that it needs to strengthen itself in the face of competition, which has become increasingly fierce. One of the giants in this market, Fiserv, has been bringing more and more products to the country. Other players such as Matera have also been moving strongly and Totvs, another technology giant, is gradually entering the segment after creating Dimensa, a joint venture with B3.

Stefanini’s next steps, which is well positioned in Latin America, involve taking Topaz to the American market. “COBIS is still shy in the US, but the plan is to start gaining market share in the country,” says Stefanini. The European market, where Stefanini has capillarity, is also in the plans.

In addition to giving the group scale, the purchase makes the operation more robust for a possible IPO. Stefanini has said on other occasions that he intends to go public with the group, which owns a turnover of R$ 5 billion in 2021, and is considering separating Topaz and taking it to the stock exchange independently.