Strada is the best selling car of 2021 and takes Onix from the lead after 6 years – 06/01/2022

The year 2021 ended for vehicles with the closing of data by Fenabrave (National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution) with data for December and the accumulated result for the last 12 months.

With no big news, Fiat Strada led the market, being the only model among cars and light commercial vehicles to surpass 100 thousand licensed units. The pickup dethroned the Chevrolet Onix, the best-selling vehicle in the last six years, which lost the first position for going almost five months without being produced due to a lack of semiconductors in 2021.

Strada sold 109,107 units, while the Onix, with the production stoppage, only managed to be fifth, with 73,623 licenses.

The second and third place were, respectively, Hyundai HB20, with 86,455 licensed units, and Fiat Argo with 84,644. Jeep Renegade, with 73,913, completes the top 5 of 2021 sales.

It is worth remembering that the Chevrolet Onix was one of the cars that suffered most from the shutdown of factories due to lack of components, but especially due to the lack of semiconductors, a crisis that will enter 2022 without having been completely resolved by the automakers around the world.

best selling SUVs

The top 5 best-selling SUVs in 2021 isn’t exactly a surprise. The Jeep Renegade, which will change now in the first quarter, led sales with 73,913 units.

In second place was the big brother, the Jeep Compass, which was restyled in 2021 and got a new engine. There were 70,906 licenses.

The also renovated Hyundai Crete took third place, with 64,759 units. He changed the look, which was controversial, adopted a new 1.0 turboflex engine and retired the 1.6, while making improvements to the 2.0 engine of the top version.

In fourth position is the Volkswagen T-Cross, which received more equipment to face competitors in the 2022 line, with 62,307 units registered in versions with 1.0 or 1.4 engine, always turboflex and automatic.

Finally, the Chevrolet Tracker with 50,757 units sold in 2021 ranks fifth among SUVs. The model also gained some extra equipment, but has not had major changes in the past year.

Market grows in 2021

In December, there were 337,623 licensed units in the general market, an increase of 13.99% compared to November. Compared to December 2020, the numbers were 7% lower.

In the year to date, 3,497,077 units were licensed, an increase of 10.57% compared to 2020. Automobiles and light commercial vehicles sold 1,974,431 units in 2021.

