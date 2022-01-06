Street blocks in SP release manifesto giving up on Carnival this year

The street blocks in São Paulo released a manifesto, this Wednesday (5), giving up on this year’s Carnival. The entities claim that they were not included by the government in discussions to organize the party.

“We are very sorry that we did not have the opportunity to contribute to public actions with our ‘diffuse expertise’, who know how many street carnivals there are within the São Paulo Carnival, and how to make each niche be served”, says the text signed by the Forum of Blocks of SP, Union of Street Carnival Blocks of the State of São Paulo (UBCRESP) and the São Paulo Women’s Carnival Committee.

The more than 600 organizations mentioned in the communiqué blame the uncertainties created by municipal, state and federal organizations for the “poor health condition” that prevents revelers from taking to the streets.

“This has been notorious for over a year, and even today, São Paulo does not have a ‘plan B’ for our street Carnival. But there should, therefore, be several ways to put the carnival to ‘walk’, economically speaking, and meet the needs that thousands of people from São Paulo have to generate jobs and income, in this return to the ‘possible normal’, they explain.

The blocks still do not accept the hypothesis of holding events in closed places, such as the Interlagos Autodrome, Memorial da América Latina, Jockey Club, Sambódromo do Anhembi, among others. They justify that this is an alternative proposed by the private sector.

The Health Secretary of São Paulo, Jean Gorinchteyn, said, on Tuesday (4), in an interview with CNN, that the discussion about the realization of the Carnival should only involve the realization of events that can have the control of people, discarding the street blocks.

“This is a topic that we will discuss later on. We always have news regarding Covid-19, there is always a new strain circulating, in September we had Delta, in December we had Ômicron. We have time to discuss. Crowds in the street, those events that make people huddle together without a mask, with ‘little drink’ in hand, kissing each other, cannot happen,” Gorinchteyn said.