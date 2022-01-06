Studio Director and Co-founder of Playground Games is on its way out • Eurogamer.pt

Forza Horizon and Fable pass to Trevor Williams

Playground Games co-founder Gavin Raeburn will leave the studio after 12 years working at Microsoft’s AAA Forza Horizon.

“After 12 years working on five award-winning Forza Horizon games, Gavin Raeburn leaves Playground Games as Studio Director. Founding member of Playground Games, we thank Gav for his leadership and contributions to the Forza franchise and wish him all the best. Co-founder Trevor Williams will move from General Manager to Head of Studio with immediate effect as the Playground Games team focuses on Forza Horizon 5 updates and Fable development.”

Playground Games will continue to work on Forza Horizon and Fable, now with Trevor Williams at the helm of these two major intellectual properties in the Xbox ecosystem.

As for Gavin Raeburn, it remains to be seen where he will go and what his next projects will be. Gavin is a veteran of driving games and beyond, he has names like The Equalizer for Commodore 64, TOCA Championship, DiRT and GRID back in his Codemasters days.

