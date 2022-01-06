Super Cup outside Brazil? Why Atlético-MG ‘puts its foot’ and doesn’t want to face Flamengo abroad

Duel between the champion and the Brazilian runner-up is scheduled for February 20th, still without a defined venue

The slightest possibility that CBF will lead to Brazil Super Cup abroad was not well accepted by the Atlético-MG.

Current champion of brazilian and of the Brazil’s Cup, the Rooster will face the Flamengo, on February 20th, in the tournament played in a single match. The team from Rio was runner-up in Serie A, but will play because the miners won the two national titles of 2021.

According to the calculation of the ESPN, the athletic board was not willing to change its logistics and take the cast abroad just to satisfy a wish of the CBF. The only way to accept this would be financial compensation. quite seductive.

However, the organization no longer intends to take the departure from Brazil. speculated the possibility of the game taking place in the United States or even in Dubai, already designing the world Cup 2022, but the idea was scrapped.

According to the competition’s internal regulations, the field command belongs to CBF, which must be defined with the clubs where the final will take place.

The favorite to host is Brasília, as Mané Garrincha hosted the 2020 and 2021 finals, both won by Flamengo.