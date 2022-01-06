SUV electric version is unveiled

While introducing the world to the brand new Chevrolet Silverado EV, with more than 670 hp and almost 650 km of autonomy, General Motors also reveals the first details about the Equinox EV. The 100% electric version of the well-known medium SUV is confirmed as an integral part of the company’s new portfolio of electric vehicles and is scheduled to debut in 2023, as the 2024 line.

According to the brand, the model will take advantage of the modern Ultium platform (the same that supports the new Hummer and the Silverado EV itself) and will already be born as electric – that is, it will not be a combustion vehicle adapted for electrification. The native EV design provides significant gains in dynamics, performance and efficiency, so that it meets all the desired parameters for a car of this type.

“Equinox has always played an important role for Chevrolet as the brand’s second best-selling vehicle in the US market,” said Steve Hill, vice president of Chevrolet. “Providing an affordable EV option in the highest volume segment of the industry proves that Chevrolet will make electric vehicles available to everyone,” he added.

Chevrolet adds that the model will be a functional, affordable SUV and will have an estimated starting price of US$ 30,000 in the US (about R$ 170,000 in a direct conversion to the current exchange rate). The expectation is to offer the model both in fleet versions and for the public always, including in LT and RS finishes. Details on range have not been revealed, but range is estimated to exceed 400 km.

In addition to the Equinox EV, Chevrolet has confirmed that it will also launch in 2023 the Blazer EV, positioned above the Equinox and similarly built on the Ultium platform. The news will come to reinforce the EV team already made up of Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV, Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV (debut soon), Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq and Celestiq (coming soon).

