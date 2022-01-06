Suzana Alves, ex-Tiazinha, denies romance with singer Daniel

Actress Suzana Alves, known for playing the character Tiazinha in the 1990s, denied having had an affair with singer Daniel in the past. The artist’s statement took place during the Inteligência Ltda.

In the chat, she disputed the information that was given by Daniel himself in his biography, released a few years ago. The famous woman showed indignation and even started a lawsuit for this, which she withdrew after a while.

“I didn’t have any relationship with Daniel. It was Daniel who wrote in his book. It’s just that he had, I think, a platonic love. For me it was platonic love. I sent him a subpoena (in order to get the information out of the biography)”, details.

“I think it was platonic love, it just might. He was very young, very naive, and he created something in his head. That was it for me. I came to this conclusion so I wouldn’t have to go through more embarrassing things”, explains.

Suzana said that Daniel’s affais for her was something set up by a producer of the artist, who wanted to see the two together: “I think it was more her dream, and she put it in Daniel’s head. I don’t know… He was dating. Look, I was pretty disappointed. He wanted to show up there, sorry”, says Suzana.

Alleged romance was the result of a betrayal by Daniel

In an excerpt of Daniel’s biography, he says that he hid the romance because it was a betrayal of his then-girlfriend, Luciana Susi.

“At this stage, I even had a nice thing, which I denied at the time, as I was still with Luciana, but which today, after so long, I can reveal: an affair with Suzana Alves, Tiazinha. She was at her peak, she was one of the most desirable women in Brazil. I was crazy about her too”, takes on.

The singer went on to detail one of his intimate encounters with Suzana: