Suzana Alves, ex-Tiazinha, denies the affair exposed by Daniel: ‘Puzzle’

Actress said that she never had a relationship with the singer and that this story, present in the biography of the countryman, is something in his mind

Reproduction/Instagram/suzanaalvesofficial/cantordaniel/05.01.2022 Suzana Alves said she did not have a relationship with Daniel



The actress Suzana Alves, who became known nationally for playing the character Tiazinha, denied that she had an affair with the singer Daniel. The alleged case between the artists was reported in the biography of the countryman, “Daniel: Minha Estrada”, released in mid-2014, when he completed 30 years of career. “I can’t believe he had the nerve to do something like that”, commented Suzana during her participation in the “Inteligência Ltda” podcast. “I didn’t have any relationship with Daniel. He wrote this in his book. I think he had a platonic love, he just might.” Tiazinha’s interpreter also said that she even sent a subpoena for this excerpt to be removed from the book.

“I think he was too young, too naive and created something in his head. For me, that was it. I came to this conclusion so I wouldn’t have to go through more embarrassing things”, said the actress. Trying to remember how this story could have arisen, Suzana recalled that when she turned 21 she received a special gift from the singer, but she didn’t tell what it was. She also remembered that one of the people on her team was close to the country people and wanted them to form a couple. “My producer, Angela, worked with him and dreamed that one day I would meet Daniel and marry him. It was more her dream and [acho que] she put this in Daniel’s head”, commented the artist, who is currently 43 years old. Even believing that it was a platonic love, Suzana didn’t hide that she was upset with the whole story: “I don’t know, [mas acho que] he was dating. I was really disappointed, he wanted to show up, sorry”.