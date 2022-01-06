Swapped horn doesn’t it hurt? In Um Lugar ao Sol, Túlio catches Rebeca’s betrayal · TV News

Túlio (Daniel Dantas), who has already placed a crown of horns on Rebeca’s (Andrea Beltrão) head, will taste the bitter taste of his own poison in Um Lugar ao Sol. with Felipe (Gabriel Leone). The model will be embarrassed by the situation in the soap opera at nine on Globo.

In the next chapters, Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will meet the student again and once again they will not resist the passion. The boy will give his beloved a ride and the two will exchange kisses.

“Felipe, don’t do this,” she’ll plead. “You don’t do that. Don’t provoke this in me and then abandon me”, he countered. The climate between the two will get hotter and hotter. After a while, a person will knock on the window of the car they are in.

“Túlio?”, Rebeca will be startled. “I’m sorry to interrupt. It’s just that as I saw the car stopped down here, I decided to go down… Am I disturbing something?”, affirms the jerk, who cheats on his wife with Ruth (Pathy Dejesus).

Andrea Beltrão’s character will suggest that they go home. “The three of us, or…if you prefer, I’ll take a walk and you two go upstairs.”, will mock Tulio. Embarrassed, Rebeca will apologize to Felipe and leave. In the novel, the lovebirds have already faced several obstacles to be together. Cecília’s mother (Fernanda Marques) has already done her best to try to get away from the boy, without success.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a serial written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is fully recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

