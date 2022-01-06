Switch-like portable console has Ryzen 7 5800U and 32GB of RAM

Aya Neo Next will enter crowdfunding sites in February

THE AyaNeo, known for developing Windows-based consoles, announced its new generation of handheld consoles. The line features AyaNeo Next, Advance and Pro consoles, and features an eight-core, 16-threaded Ryzen 7 5800U “Cezanne-U” APU based on the AMD Zen3 architecture.

AyaNeo official page

Along with additional performance from Ryzen 7 5800U – Series APUs (with eight Zen 3 cores and Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU), the new consoles will feature a revamped design, which will make it more competitive with Valve’s Steam deck. Graphics performance shouldn’t have big changes compared to AyaNeo consoles on the market with Ryzen 4800U, but overall-purpose performance will be better due precisely to the Zen 3 cores and higher clock rates.

The AyaNeo Next line will use the same 7-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 as the previous version. Also present will be the same analog sticks, a D-pad and buttons, in general, but with some improvements. The company’s CEO admits that this new line would not really be a “new generation”, but rather a renewal of the first.



And speaking of the new features of these PC-based consoles, The AyaNeo Next Pro will expand the LPDDR4-4266 RAM capacity to 32GB – double the other two announced models. All models feature an M.2-2280 NVMe SSD with capacities up to 2TB.

In the words of the Tom’sHardware, from a hardware standpoint, AyaNeo’s Next will offer better CPU performance compared to Valve’s Steam Deck, as the APU that powers the latter has four Zen 2-derived cores, but will fall behind on the Steam Deck when it’s about graphics, as Valve’s notebook will use an RDNA 2 based GPU.

According to the CEO of AyaNeo, we don’t have a date set for these new consoles/Mini PCs to be on the market. However, he wants them to be available as soon as possible, without having to wait another six months. Aya Neo Next will enter crowdfunding sites in February.



Despite that, we have information about price and it’s not very encouraging, as the consoles would cost much more than a Steam Deck.

– AYA Neo Next with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $1315 retail / $1265 at launch

– AYA Neo Next Advance with 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage for $1465 retail / $1365 at launch

– AYA Neo Next Advance Signature Edition with 16GB / 2TB for $1465 / $1345 (300 units only)

– AYA Neo Pro with 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage for $1565 retail / $1465 at launch (500 units only)

