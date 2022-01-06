Takeover Rumors Drive Action

European supermarket chain Auchan seems ready to go shopping: the French conglomerate is said to be talking to funds from private equity, like CVC Capital Partners, to make a joint bid for the Carrefour operation, according to Bloomberg information.

Last year, the majority shareholders of Carrefour, which include Brazilian Abilio Diniz, declined a proposal to acquire Auchan of 16.6 billion euros, or 21 euros per share, considering the price to be too low.

“Speculation that Auchan’s proposal may be greater than last year’s brings euphoria to the market, with investors buying the stock already imagining a possible purchase at a higher share price or even a capital injection in the group, which would cause a significant increase in the medium term”, explains Felipe Vella, technical analyst at Ativa Investimentos.

With that, the Carrefour share changed its trajectory in 2022, after falling for three consecutive sessions, and had a high of 2.29% at 2:30 pm, quoted at R$ 14.28.

If the negotiations are successful, Auchan, which currently ranks second among the largest food retailers in France, would move to the first position.

The news around Carrefour, however, did not stop there. Earlier this Thursday, the group announced that the increase in its share capital by R$ 4.8 billion, which was scheduled for the beginning of this year, will no longer be carried out.

The supermarket chain’s justification is that the increase was conditioned to the reform of the Income Tax, which ended up not coming out of the paper. Thus, the retailer’s share capital remains at R$7.65 billion.

