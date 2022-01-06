Taliban order beheading of mannequins at clothing stores | World

The Taliban ordered clothing sellers in Herat, western Afghanistan, to cut off the heads of the mannequins in their stores, claiming that they oppose his interpretation of Islamic law..
This new guideline adds to a series of measures already announced by the Taliban to impose its rigid vision of Islam in the country, a vision that limits public liberties, especially for women and girls.
“We ask traders to cut off the heads of the dummies, because it is against the (Islamic) law of ‘sharia,'” Aziz Rahman, head of the Promoting Virtue and Preventing Addiction service, told AFP on Wednesday. in Herat, a city with around 600 thousand inhabitants and the third largest city in the country.
Some traders tried to get around the order by covering the heads of the mannequins, but this move did not please the Taliban.
Shopkeeper watches mannequins with covered heads in Herat. Just covering the dolls’ heads isn’t enough for the Taliban, who are calling for them to be removed — Photo: AFP
“If they just cover their heads, or hide the mannequin (completely), the angel of Allah will not come into the store, or into their home, to bless them,” he claimed.
Since Tuesday, a video has circulated on social media, in which men cut the heads of plastic female mannequins with saws.
Several Herat merchants interviewed by AFP expressed their outrage. “As you can see, we cut the heads off the mannequins in the store,” laments Basheer Ahmed, complaining that each of his mannequins cost 5,000 afganis (about R$270).
“When there is no model, how do you sell your products?”, he asked.
For the time being, the Taliban have not issued any national orders on these plastic plastic dolls, which have no place in their strict interpretation of Islamic law as it prohibits human representations.
During their first regime at the head of the country, in the 1990s, the Taliban destroyed several historic Buddha statues. The action shocked the world.
Since returning to power last year, they have pledged to be more moderate in trying to change their international image and receive humanitarian aid. For the time being, however, they have imposed new restrictions, particularly against women and girls.