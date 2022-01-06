Taliban orders decapitation of mannequins in Herat stores – News

The Taliban ordered clothing sellers in Herat, western Afghanistan, to cut off the heads of the mannequins in their stores, claiming they oppose their interpretation of Islamic law.

This new guideline adds to a series of measures already announced by the Taliban to impose on the country its rigid vision of Islam, a vision that limits public liberties, especially women and girls.

“We ask traders to cut off the heads of the mannequins, because it is against the law [islâmica] of ‘sharia,'” Aziz Rahman, head of the Service for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Addiction in Herat, a city with about 600 thousand inhabitants, told AFP this Wednesday (5).

“If they just cover their head or hide the mannequin [totalmente], the angel of Allah will not enter the store, or their house, to bless them,” he claimed. According to him, the merchants promised to obey the order.

Since this Tuesday (4), a video has circulated on social networks in which men cut the heads of plastic female mannequins with saws.

So far the Taliban has not issued any national orders on these plastic figures, which have no place in their strict interpretation of Islamic law, as it prohibits human representations.

During its first regime at the head of the country, in the 1990s, the Taliban destroyed several historic statues of Buddhas. The action shocked the world.

Since returning to power, the group promises to be more moderate in trying to change its international image and receive humanitarian aid. For now, however, it has imposed new restrictions, mainly on women and girls.